World Bank supports the review of the Procurement Process and Supply Chain Management of the Solomon Islands

The World Bank Country Office is currently working with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) to review procurement processes and evaluate the effectiveness of supply chain management. This partnership aims to identify areas for improvement and ensure the efficient and effective delivery of health supplies, medicines, and vaccines.

This week, the World Bank lead consultant presented preliminary findings to the Minister of Health & Medical Services, Dr. Paul Bosawai, and his executives, along with the World Bank health team and country management unit.

Minister of Health, Dr. Paul Bosawai acknowledged the importance of reviewing and assessing the procurement process and supply chain to provide the ministry with a clear direction on where improvements are needed. He emphasized that improving availability and access to essential medicines, as well as generating efficiencies, are recognized priorities for the Solomon Islands. He stated, “Addressing the supply chain issue is one of our top priorities, and we thank the World Bank for working closely with us to identify the issues and root causes in the areas of procurement and supply chain.”

This support aligns with the Ministry’s National Health Strategic Plan 2022-2031, which outlines the need for a comprehensive supply chain review and digitalization to enable usage-based quantification, ensuring the health system can adequately respond to service delivery needs, including during health emergencies.

“Recent studies, including the Solomon Islands Public Expenditure Review, identify pharmaceutical spending as an increasing cost pressure for the Ministry. Improved supply chain management (SCM) is an essential strategy for providing quality health services at decentralized levels, achieving greater cost efficiencies, and progressing toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).”

“Additionally, the COVID-19 crisis amplified the urgent need for pharmaceutical SCM transformation. Strengthening regulatory frameworks, quantification, procurement, storage, distribution, monitoring, and oversight of the quality use of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies are critical, and these challenges existed even before the pandemic,” said Permanent Secretary Mrs. Pauline McNeil.

The Solomon Islands face a diverse range of challenges in providing quality, comprehensive health services due to geographical spread, and population need in a fiscally sustainable manner. Geography, demographics, high rates of non-communicable and periodic infectious diseases, along with logistical and financial constraints, all influence how the health system functions and how services are designed and delivered across the country.

Meanwhile, Annette Leith, World Bank Resident Representative in Solomon Islands, said, “Improving Solomon Islands’ procurement processes and the supply chain will help ensure continued and timely access to life saving medicines and medical supplies. Strengthening these systems improves health outcomes, reduces costs, and is an important step towards more sustainable healthcare. We are committed to helping Solomon Islands achieve Universal Health Coverage and look forward to supporting the government further to build a stronger, more resilient health system.”

The final report is expected to be completed in December 2024.