Discussions underway with MPG on relocation of vulnerable communities

The National Government through the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey (MLHS) is discussing with the Malaita Provincial Government to assist in implementing climate change adaptation strategies for the relocation and resettlement of communities affected by climate change.

Lands Minister Hon. Polycarp Pae announced this in Parliament this week during his contribution to a motion in response to the Governor General’s Speech from the Throne.

Hon. Pae said his Ministry is partnering with relevant Ministries and international partners to implement this strategy.

This partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology already resulted in the development of a Relocation Guideline and work is progressing on Standard Operating procedures.

“My Ministry is currently discussing with the Malaita Provincial Executive and Assembly to initiate the first relocation in Auki designed for communities in vulnerable areas, particularly those living in low-lying coastal regions or areas prone to disasters such as tropical cyclones, floods, earthquakes, and tsunamis,” Hon. Pae said.

The relocation program targets displaced persons, including individuals and families who have been forced to leave their homes due to sudden-onset disasters or slow-onset changes like sea level rise.

This is one of the priorities of the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) in response to climate change and sea level rise.

“I am committed to advancing our policies and initiatives that align with this vision,” the Minister said.

He added that by implementing innovative strategies and leveraging partnerships, “we are paving the way for a brighter future for all our citizens,” he said.