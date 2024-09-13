PUBLIC NOTICE: Commonwealth Master’s and PhD Scholarships

NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP DIVISION

SOLOMON ISLANDS TERTIARY EDUCATION & SKILLS AUTHORITY MINISTRY OF EDUCATION AND HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT

PO BOX 371, LEE KWOK KUEN BUILDINBG, LEVEL 3, HIBISCUS AVENUE, POINT CRUZ,

HONIARA – SOLOMON ISLANDS

Commonwealth Master’s and PhD Scholarships

The CSC is open for applications between 10 September 2024 and 15 October 2024.

CSC Eligibility Criteria for Commonwealth Master’s and PhD Candidates

To apply for these scholarships, you must:

Be a citizen of or have been granted refugee status by an eligible Commonwealth country, or be a British Protected Person

Be permanently resident in an eligible Commonwealth country

Be available to start your academic studies in the UK by the start of the UK academic year in September 2025

By September 2025, hold a first degree of at least upper second class (2:1) honours standard, OR a second class degree (2:2) and a relevant postgraduate qualification (usually a Master’s degree). The CSC would not normally fund a second UK Master’s degree. If you are applying for a second UK Master’s degree, you will need to provide justification as to why you wish to undertake this study Be unable to afford to study in the UK without this scholarship.

Provide full transcripts detailing all your higher education qualifications including to-date transcripts for any qualifications you are currently studying (with certified translations if not in English) – uploaded to the online application system

Provide references from at least two individuals.

For PhD candidates only:

NOT be registered for a PhD, or an MPhil leading to a PhD, at a UK university or in your home country before September/October 2025

AGENCY KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants are invited to apply for the Commonwealth Scholarship Scheme and are expected to provide the following documents:

All certified copies of the original documents;

Copies of the two (2) referees’ reports;

Copies of the Supporting Statement from UK Supervisor [Ph.D only] Certified copies of the original academic transcripts;

Two (2) passport size photographs; and

Certified copies of any special awards(s), prizes, academic publications and sample of work

A certified copy of the relevant degree for Masters;

A certified copy of the relevant Master’s degree for PhD candidates only; and

Admission letter from any of the UK universities listed in the Commonwealth site.

AGENCY IMPORTANT NOTES:

i. Applicants must ensure that they provide all the required documents;

ii. Any applicants without the requirements mentioned above will not be considered;

iii. Applicants are advised to monitor the progress of their online application to ascertain the status of their application.

iv. Successful applicants will be conducted to attend the interview on the date that will be scheduled by the National Scholarship Division;

v. Only successful candidates who chose National Scholarship Division as their Nominating Agency are to attend the intervi

HOW TO APPLY

Candidates must apply using the CSC’s online application system which can be found on the CSC website. Each scholarship has a ‘How to apply’ section which will have information and guidance on the application process and the link to the online application system. The CSC is unable to accept any applications that are not submitted via the online application system or after the closing date.

APPLICATION OPENS: September 10, 2024

APPLICATION CLOSES: October 15, 2024

NOMINATION CLOSES: December 05, 2024

For further enquires contact the Director, National Scholarship Division via JIromea@sitesa.gov.sb or call (+677) 26334 (Office) and 7866359 (Mobile)