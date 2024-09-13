Submit Release
Intergenerational Dialogue for a Sustainable Future: Summit of the Future Side Event

13 September 2024, Geneva, Switzerland – UNITAR will co-organize a Summit of the Future side event “Intergenerational Dialogue for a Sustainable Future: Shaping Inclusive Society through Digital Power” on 19 September (10:15–11:30 a.m. EDT [UTC−4]) in New York and online. The panel discussion will be livestreamed on UNITAR’s YouTube channel

The Summit of the Future side-event will be co-organized with the Permanent Mission of Japan to the United Nations in New York, the Permanent Mission of Monaco to the United Nations in New York, the Permanent Mission of Ecuador to the United Nations in Geneva, and the Office of the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth.

This event aims to bring together leaders and youth representatives for their diverse perspectives for an intergenerational dialogue and establish a network of communities committed to leveraging digital tools for inclusive decision-making and sustainable peace and prosperity. This aligns with the Summit’s goal to accelerate progress on international commitments and address emerging challenges and opportunities.

