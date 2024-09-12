Senate Bill 1312 Printer's Number 1866

PENNSYLVANIA, September 12 - covering the operation of each unmanned aircraft system

associated with the permit.

(3) Maintenance and update of the remote identification

number associated with each unmanned aircraft system

§ 2975. Sm all unmanned aircraft operation.

(a) Compliance with law.--A permittee shall operate a small

unmanned aircraft system used for a game or wildlife recovery

activity in compliance with all applicable Federal, State and

local law governing operation.

(b) Remote identification broadcast.--A permittee shall

cause a small unmanned aircraft system used in a game or

wildlife recovery activity conducted under the permittee's game

or wildlife recovery permit to continuously broadcast the

equipment identification number during the game or wildlife

recovery activity.

(c) Firearms and implements capable of harvest.--A permittee

shall ensure that the individuals participating in a game or

wildlife recovery activity conducted under the permittee's game

or wildlife recovery permit are not in possession of a firearm,

bow, crossbow or other implement capable of harvesting game or

wildlife during the game or wildlife recovery activity.

Enforcement of this subsection shall be based on the standard of

whether the permittee knew or should have known about the

possession of the firearm, bow, crossbow or other implement.

§ 2976. Field r ecords.

(a) Maintenance and inspection.--

(1) A permittee shall maintain and provide to the

commission legible, accurate and complete field records of

all game or wildlife recovery activities conducted under the

