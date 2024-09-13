ETZ Adds Avalanche (AVAX) to Its Platform, Announces Future Plans for Avalanche Staking in Tax-Advantaged IRAs

Leading Crypto Retirement Platform Expands Offerings with Avalanche and Unveils Plans to Bring Staking Capabilities to IRAs, Helping Investors Maximize Returns

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETZ , the premier platform for cryptocurrency retirement investing, is excited to announce the addition of Avalanche AVAX ) to its suite of digital asset offerings. Investors can now hold AVAX in their Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), including Roth, Traditional, SEP, and SIMPLE IRAs, allowing them to diversify their portfolios with one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing blockchain ecosystems. Additionally, ETZ revealed future plans to introduce Avalanche staking within IRAs, providing investors with even more ways to grow their retirement savings.Avalanche Now Available in ETZ IRAsAvalanche, a high-performance blockchain known for its fast transaction speeds, low costs, and eco-friendly consensus mechanism, has quickly emerged as a favorite for developers and investors alike. With the addition of AVAX to ETZ, investors can access a powerful asset known for powering a vast array of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, NFT projects, and enterprise solutions.“We’re thrilled to welcome Avalanche to our platform as part of our commitment to offering diverse and forward-looking investment options,” said Jiazi Guo, CEO at ETZ. “Avalanche’s speed, scalability, and growing ecosystem make it a compelling choice for our users who want to include cutting-edge assets in their retirement portfolios.”Looking Ahead: Avalanche Staking in IRAsTo further enhance the investment experience, ETZ has also announced plans to introduce Avalanche staking in IRAs. This feature will enable investors to earn staking rewards while taking advantage of the tax benefits associated with retirement accounts. Staking AVAX within an IRA offers a unique opportunity to earn passive income on crypto holdings, making it a strategic addition for investors seeking to maximize their retirement savings.“Our upcoming Avalanche staking capabilities will empower our users to actively participate in the Avalanche network while benefiting from the security and tax advantages of their IRAs,” added Guo. “This aligns with our mission to provide innovative and rewarding ways for investors to build their financial futures.”Why Avalanche?Avalanche’s unique consensus protocol allows it to process thousands of transactions per second, positioning it as one of the fastest and most scalable blockchain networks available. Its expanding ecosystem, which includes DeFi, NFTs, and cross-chain capabilities, provides ample opportunities for growth and innovation.Key Benefits of Avalanche and Staking in IRAs:High Speed and Scalability: Avalanche’s advanced technology enables near-instant transactions with minimal fees.Eco-Friendly: Avalanche’s consensus mechanism is designed to be energy-efficient, aligning with growing environmental considerations in the crypto space.Passive Income Potential: Staking AVAX within an IRA offers a tax-advantaged way to earn rewards and enhance overall returns.Pioneering the Future of Crypto Retirement InvestingETZ’s addition of Avalanche and the future staking plans reinforce its position as a leader in integrating cryptocurrency into traditional financial planning. By providing access to innovative blockchain assets within tax-advantaged accounts, ETZ continues to set the standard for retirement investing in the digital age.About ETZETZ is revolutionizing retirement investing by providing access to a wide range of cryptocurrencies and blockchain assets within secure, tax-advantaged accounts. With a focus on innovation, security, and investor empowerment, ETZ enables clients to build diversified portfolios that align with their financial goals and risk preferences.For more information, visit https://etzsoft.com/

