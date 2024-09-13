News Release – DOH Reminds Community to ‘Prepare Now’ for Hurricane Season

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

DOH REMINDS COMMUNITY TO ‘PREPARE N.O.W.’ FOR HURRICANE SEASON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 12, 2024 24-123

HONOLULU — The recent storm activity in the Central Pacific is a reminder that we remain in Hurricane Season through Nov. 30, though tropical cyclones can occur off season and storms can happen at any time of year. If you haven’t prepared for severe weather events this season, now is still a good time to take the first steps.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Office of Public Health Preparedness reminds the statewide community to “Prepare N.O.W.”

Rianne Empaynado, a student from Hilo High School whose PSA was a winner in the 2024 ʻŌlelo Youth Xchange video competition, shares tips on how to be prepared and more resilient if ever faced with severe weather or a public health emergency. See the video here.

The message aims to prompt residents and visitors to plan and prepare “N.O.W.” by protecting both your physical health and your mental wellbeing.

Prepare N ecessities. Refresh emergency kits with water, food, medicine, cash, important documents and other essential items to last at least two weeks.

Get O rganized. Have a personal/family emergency plan and stay informed by monitoring credible news sources and listening for alerts from the local government.

Practice W ellness and stay healthy. Eat healthy foods, keep active and get enough rest. A healthy body and mind will help you recover more quickly after a disaster.

Find more preparedness tips, resources, and translations at www.preparenowhawaii.org/.

