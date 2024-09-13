Lata Hospital receive Essential Medicine and Medical Supplies

Lata Hospital on Tuesday this week, received a batch of medicine and medical supplies flown into the island onboard the Solomon Airlines Dash 8 aircraft chartered by the Australian Government, carrying officials from both the Solomon Islands and Australian Government to launch the Lata Bio Medical Laboratory, early this week.

The boxes of medication carried medicine that were currently out of stock at the Hospital which included anti-malarials or Coartem, antibiotics including amoxicillin and septrin and asthma medication including Salbutamol Inhalers.

The National Medical Stores Manager Wesley Kukutu confirms that the some of the medication were from the recently announced $9.1 million dollar funding from the Australian Government, while the remaining supplies were bought with SIG funding. He confirms that other bulk items for Lata Hospital are ready for dispatch and are awaiting the next available shipment out to Lata.

Handing over the medication to the hospital, Minister for Health and Medical Services the Hon Dr Paul Popora Bosawai said he was working closely with his executive to ensure that medication is being delivered to provinces.

Officers at the Lata Hospital Pharmacy and DFAT First Secretary Health Elise Newton with some of the boxes airlifted and delivered to Lata Pharmacy

“I am very happy and at the same time relieved that much needed medication and medical supplies are being delivered to Lata Hospital. My team and I are working to ensure that processes and systems are improved so that medicine and medical supplies are delivered on time to Provincial Hospitals and health facilities across the country. This is not an easy task but with the concerted effort and commitment from all of my staff, we will be able to get through this.

“I must also acknowledge and sincerely thank the Australian Government for their on-going support in not only funding the medication and the wider health sector, but for also ensuring that the much-needed medicine is being transported on the charter to reach Lata,” said Minister Bosawai.

