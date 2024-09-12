Student Loan Repayment, 2009 to 2019

Recent changes to the federal student loan program will affect student loan borrowing, repayment, and debt. Payments on student loans, which were suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, restarted in October 2023. A new repayment plan introduced in August 2023 will significantly reduce interest accrual and payments for certain borrowers. And lawmakers have expressed interest in changing federal measures of student loan repayment that are used to hold institutions accountable for the quality of education they provide.

Understanding patterns of student loan repayment before payments were suspended during the pandemic can shed light on how those recent and proposed changes to the federal student loan program might affect students, educational institutions, and the federal budget. To that end, the Congressional Budget Office identified a representative sample of federal student loans whose repayment periods began between July 2009 and June 2013 and examined several measures of their progress through 2019.