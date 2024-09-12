S. 1664, Healthy Families Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2024-2029 2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 1 17

Revenues 0 * *

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 1 17

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 562 not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $2.5 billion Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $5 billion Contains intergovernmental mandate? Yes, Over Threshold

Contains private-sector mandate? Yes, Over Threshold

* = between zero and $500,000.

The bill would Require employers to provide an hour of leave, to use for specific purposes, for every 30 hours an employee works

Prohibit employers from retaliating or discriminating against employees who use the new leave

Authorize the Department of Labor to investigate violations and conduct a public awareness campaign

Impose mandates by requiring public- and private-sector employers to offer the new leave to employees

Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Compensation costs for federal and Postal Service employees using additional sick leave

Increased annuities for retired federal employees