S. 1664, Healthy Families Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2024

2024-2029

2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

1

17

Revenues

0

*

*

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

0

1

17

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

0

562

not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

< $2.5 billion

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

< $5 billion

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

Yes, Over Threshold

Contains private-sector mandate?

Yes, Over Threshold

* = between zero and $500,000.

The bill would
  • Require employers to provide an hour of leave, to use for specific purposes, for every 30 hours an employee works
  • Prohibit employers from retaliating or discriminating against employees who use the new leave
  • Authorize the Department of Labor to investigate violations and conduct a public awareness campaign
  • Impose mandates by requiring public- and private-sector employers to offer the new leave to employees
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Compensation costs for federal and Postal Service employees using additional sick leave
  • Increased annuities for retired federal employees
Areas of significant uncertainty include
  • Estimating the amount of leave that employees would use under the bill
  • Predicting the timing of Postal Service outlays related to the new leave entitlement

