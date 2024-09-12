S. 1664, Healthy Families Act
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2024
2024-2029
2024-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
0
1
17
Revenues
0
*
*
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
0
1
17
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
0
562
not estimated
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $2.5 billion
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $5 billion
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
Yes, Over Threshold
Contains private-sector mandate?
Yes, Over Threshold
* = between zero and $500,000.
The bill would
- Require employers to provide an hour of leave, to use for specific purposes, for every 30 hours an employee works
- Prohibit employers from retaliating or discriminating against employees who use the new leave
- Authorize the Department of Labor to investigate violations and conduct a public awareness campaign
- Impose mandates by requiring public- and private-sector employers to offer the new leave to employees
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Compensation costs for federal and Postal Service employees using additional sick leave
- Increased annuities for retired federal employees
Areas of significant uncertainty include
- Estimating the amount of leave that employees would use under the bill
- Predicting the timing of Postal Service outlays related to the new leave entitlement
