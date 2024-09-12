H.R. 5646, Stop Campus Hazing Act

H.R. 5646 would require institutions of higher education that receive federal student aid under title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965 to collect and publish information on hazing incidents and their institutional policies and programs to prevent hazing.

Institutions of higher education are already required to meet similar reporting requirements, and CBO expects that they would comply with these new requirements. As a result, CBO estimates enacting the bill would have no effect on federal spending for student aid.

Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that the costs to the Department of Education to implement H.R. 5646 would be insignificant; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.