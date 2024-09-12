Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,229 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,696 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 5646, Stop Campus Hazing Act

H.R. 5646 would require institutions of higher education that receive federal student aid under title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965 to collect and publish information on hazing incidents and their institutional policies and programs to prevent hazing. 

Institutions of higher education are already required to meet similar reporting requirements, and CBO expects that they would comply with these new requirements. As a result, CBO estimates enacting the bill would have no effect on federal spending for student aid.

Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that the costs to the Department of Education to implement H.R. 5646 would be insignificant; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 5646, Stop Campus Hazing Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more