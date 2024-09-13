September 2024 Monthly Bulletin

Commercial Bank Activity

New Bank

Elemi Bank

16000 Ventura Boulevard, Encino

Correspondent: James B. Jones

Carpenter & Company, 23 Corporate Plaza Drive, Suite 150, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Tel: 949-261-8888

Approved: 8/15/24

Acquisition of Control

Stearns Living Trust, Glenn B. Stearns, Trustee, to acquire control of Infinity Bank

Approved: 5/14/24

Steven C. Zola, to acquire control of Montecito Bank & Trust

Approved: 8/20/24

Merger

California Bank of Commerce, Walnut Creek, merged with and into Bank of Southern California, N.A., San Diego

Effected: 7/31/24

Territorial Savings Bank, Honolulu, Hawaii, to merge with and into Bank of Hope, Bank of Los Angeles, California

Filed: 8/01/24

Change of Name

Santa Cruz Community Bank to change its name to West Coast Community Bank

Filed: 8/15/24