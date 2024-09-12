Inslee recognizes outstanding leadership in 23 state government managers

Gov. Jay Inslee recognized 23 state agency leaders this week at an annual awards ceremony. The Governor's Outstanding Leadership Awards celebrated accomplishments achieved during the 2023 calendar year.

The awards were created by an executive order in 1985 to honor state government leaders who exemplify leadership. Inslee expanded the criteria to focus on continuous improvement principles, as well as pro-equity and anti-racism efforts. A selection committee composed of agency directors reviewed many nominees and chose the recipients.

“Thanks to our dedicated public employees, Washington is among the few states that consistently ranks as one of the best states to live and work.” Inslee said. “Because of your expertise and experience, we’re bolder, better, and more agile during change and challenge.”

This year’s honorees include:

Alyson Fouts, Senior Assistant Director of Operations, Department of Revenue

Fouts significantly enhanced tax administration and policy at the Department of Revenue, overseeing divisions that generated $40.5 billion last year. Her leadership overseeing key divisions has resulted in modernization of many programs, driving operational excellence and fostering a culture of integrity and inclusivity.

Beau Perschbacher, Policy and Legislative Director, Department of Licensing

Perschbacher has been instrumental in legislative successes for the Department of Licensing, including unanimous passage of all agency request bills in 2023 and the rollout of the DOL2Go program. His proactive strategies and pragmatic approach have expanded access to identification for marginalized communities, reinforcing DOL’s mission of service and inclusion.

Candace Latimer, Childcare Licensing Supervisor, Department of Youth & Families

Latimer developed a “monitor bootcamp” that reduced the training period for childcare licensing staff, achieving 100% compliance with federal monitoring requirements despite staffing shortages. Her leadership fosters a collaborative environment, strengthening partnerships with providers and ensuring child safety.

Courtney Grubb, Washington Way Program Administrator, Department of Corrections

Grubb has transformed the culture in Washington’s prison facilities through innovative programs like “Cell to Cell” exchange and international training initiatives. Her efforts have fostered a new standard in correctional administration, emphasizing empathy, inclusion, and pro-social behaviors.

David Schumacher, Director, Office of Financial Management

Schumacher expertly managed state budgets since 2013, directing federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic and shaping long-term state policies like paid family leave. His leadership was marked by deep budgetary expertise, bipartisan collaboration, and a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Dawn Shuford-Pavlich – Chief, Office of Well-being, Improvement and Nursing, Department of Social and Health Services

Schuford-Pavlich has driven a culture of equity and inclusion at DSHS through cross-agency community of practice in human-centered design and AI technologies integration. Her leadership has streamlined processes, enhancing service delivery, increasing staff satisfaction, and ensuring responsive policies for vulnerable populations.

Emily Sidley, Communications and Outreach Unit Supervisor, Department of Ecology

Sidley led efforts to improve document accessibility and language translation, increasing state-standard compliance from 37% to over 87% in three years. Her work has expanded community access to vital information and services, and fostered a collaborative, inclusive work environment.

Heather Normoyle, Assistant Director, Human Resources Office, Department of Labor and Industries

Normoyle has prioritized career development and DEI, significantly improving document accessibility and reducing agency vacancy rates from 12% to 6%. Her leadership has fostered a positive organizational culture, making her a catalyst for positive change at the Department of Labor & Industries.

Ismaila Maidadi, Employment Connections Director, Employment Security Department

Maidadi revitalized the Employment Connections Division with people-first strategies, securing a $10 million grant for re-entry services and hiring a manager with lived-experience. His efforts have improved team culture and expanded support for justice-involved individuals.

Jane Nesbit, Chief of Staff, Office of Independent Investigations

Nesbit has been instrumental in establishing a new agency for investigating law enforcement’s use of deadly force, creating a culture of empathy and inclusivity. Her leadership has built critical partnerships, secured funding, and promoted equity and anti-racism in staffing and workplace culture.

Kelly Wicker, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Governor

Wicker has advanced Washington state’s policies and equity initiatives, enhancing diversity in government appointments and launching agencies focused on underrepresented communities. Her strategic leadership has fostered a culture of public service excellence and inclusivity.

Kim Justice, Executive Director, Office of Homeless Youth, Department of Commerce

Kim Justice led a transformative effort in reducing youth homelessness in Washington by 40% since 2015 through innovative programs and inclusive policies. Her leadership has empowered marginalized communities, making the Office of Homeless Youth a model for success and attracting statewide investments.

Kirsta Glenn, Chief of Return to Work, Department of Labor & Industries

Glenn led the development of the Skills Enhancement program providing critical support for limited English proficiency workers in vocational rehabilitation. Her advocacy and data-driven approach secured legislative approval, aiming to improve outcomes and reduce the rates of injured workers who end up with pensions rather than returning to work.

Lonnie Spikes, Human Resources Director, Department of Fish and Wildlife

Spikes has transformed HR at the Department of Fish and Wildlife, increasing the team’s capacity and implementing DEI initiatives. His leadership has enhanced safety, inclusivity, and professional growth, making the agency more responsive and support of its workplace.

Lynda Ducharme, Regional Administrator, Department of Labor and Industries

Ducharme has enhanced service delivery and worker support through innovative programs like the Early Return to Work Program, achieving a high re-employment rate. Her leadership fosters inclusivity and responsiveness, improving outcomes for injured workers and employers.

Melissa Gildersleeve, Watershed Management Section Manager, Department of Ecology

Gildersleeve led significant advancements in water quality regulations, balancing science with stakeholder perspectives and needs. Her work has improved aquatic health and established new standards for water management, reflecting her commitment to environmental protection and collaboration.

Natalie Green, Assistant Secretary of Child Welfare, Department of Children, Youth & Families

Green strengthened child welfare services, reducing staff turnover and increasing placement with relatives. Her inclusive leadership style ensured that both children and families are supported, driving improvements in performance and fostering a positive work environment.

Nick Stowe, State Chief Technology Officer, Washington Technology Solutions

Stowe has transformed Washington’s technological landscape with initiatives like the AI Community of Practice and Identity Management Program. His inclusive leadership fosters collaboration, enhances service delivery, and advances equitable public service achievements.

Oliva Burley, Military Spouse Liaison, Department of Veteran Affairs

Burley has revolutionized support for military spouses through the Military Spouse Initiative, reducing employment barriers and influencing state legislation. Her collaborative approach ensures that military families are heard and valued in policy discussions.

Robin McPherson, Water Resources Program Adjudication Manager, Department of Ecology

McPherson led the first comprehensive water adjudication in 40 years, resolving water rights disputes in the Nooksack Basin. Her inclusive management style built broad support for sustainable water practices, setting a model for future state adjudications.

Shane Loper, Director of Prison Maintenance and Operations, Department of Corrections

Loper improved prison maintenance and safety, saving over $2 million through streamlined processes and trade apprenticeships for incarcerated individuals. His leadership integrates operational efficiency with rehabilitation, enhancing correctional environments.

Suzy Ames, President, Peninsula College

Ames reversed a decade-long enrollment decline and fostered a positive campus climate through new programs and community engagement. Her leadership promotes inclusivity, transparency, and growth, making the college a thriving educational environment.

Tricia Eyerly, Assistant Director, Human Resources and Training, Department of Services for the Blind

Eyerly has streamlined recruitment and training, reducing recruitment times and supporting staff development in a specialized agency. Her strategic leadership has strengthened service delivery and organizational growth amidst challenging conditions.