Hundreds of new homes, amenities near transit coming to Surrey

CANADA, September 12 - Hundreds of new homes and space for amenities such as grocery stores and child care near transit are coming soon as plans for the future site of the Surrey Langley SkyTrain project move forward.

It is estimated the project will deliver at least 700 homes and include potential for amenities, such as retail and commercial space, child care and educational services, as well as active-transportation connections. Over the next decade, the Province plans to support transit-friendly neighbourhoods at all eight new stations along the Surrey Langley SkyTrain route.

“From the beginning of the Surrey Langley SkyTrain planning process, we recognized the tremendous potential to include housing and amenities for people near these station locations,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We made the necessary legislative changes so we could buy land to support transit-oriented developments along the route, and today’s announcement is the latest example of us delivering on that promise.”

The Province has purchased 14 properties in the area, providing a land footprint of approximately 1.6 hectares (four acres) for both the station site and accompanying development. The purchase of these properties is part of the government’s commitment to deliver as many as 10,000 homes near transit over the next 10 to 15 years in support of the Homes for People plan.

“People want to be able to live close to transit so they can get to work easier and explore the beautiful communities they call home,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “We’ve taken action to remove the outdated rules and regulations that stopped these kinds of homes from being built, and soon thousands more of these homes will be opening for people in the areas they need them.”

The goal of transit-oriented development is to create thriving communities by acquiring land near existing and future transit hubs. These development areas incorporate various land uses, including residential, commercial and other amenities, to create complete, livable and sustainable communities that are more accessible for people to use public transit. As such, these areas are well-suited to accommodate higher housing density.

“My wife and I live near a public-transit hub, which has allowed us to be less car-dependent and live more affordably,” said Daniel Roberts, Surrey resident. “The variety of connections available makes running errands, getting to work, visiting friends and attending events throughout the region easy. Projects like this will allow more people to get around Metro Vancouver without the need for a car.”

The Province will work on the redevelopment with key stakeholders to advance the project. This includes work to prepare the property for mixed-use residential buildings and to ensure the development will deliver both market and below-market homes.

“Transit-oriented developments are vital to the economy and the growth of our region,” said Elizabeth Model, chief executive officer, Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association. “We have seen the incredible success of the hub that PCI developed around King George SkyTrain station and look forward to more developments like this as the Surrey Langley SkyTrain project moves ahead.”

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is a 16-kilometre extension of the Expo Line from King George Station to Langley City Centre, the first rapid-transit expansion south of the Fraser River in 30 years. Once complete, the project will provide high-quality and low-cost transportation for people in Surrey, Langley and across Metro Vancouver.

The location of 152 Street Station is a key transit connection in the region with average daily bus ridership of 27,000 for routes crossing this intersection. It’s also been identified as a growth area under the City of Surrey’s Fleetwood plan.

“The Surrey Langley SkyTrain Project will bring much-needed transportation options to growing communities south of the Fraser and around the region,” said Kevin Quinn, CEO, TransLink. “Once complete, the 16-kilometre extension of the Expo Line will reduce travel time and better connect people to jobs, schools and housing.”

This is the fourth transit-oriented development the Province has announced in recent months, following projects in Port Moody (Moody Centre), Saanich (Uptown) and North Vancouver (ICBC headquarters). All four are made possible by 2022 amendments to the Transportation Act that allow the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to acquire land near transit hubs to develop housing and amenities, helping create vibrant communities.

Housing development will begin to take shape upon completion of the Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension.

Expert analysis released in December 2023 anticipates that recently implemented small-scale, multi-unit and transit-oriented development changes could lead to as many as 300,000 additional net-new housing units for people in British Columbia over the next 10 years.

Quick Facts:

Legislation passed in November 2023 requires municipalities to designate transit-oriented development areas within 800 metres of SkyTrain stations and 400 metres of major bus exchanges.

In 2022, the Province passed legislation allowing the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, via the BC Transportation Financing Authority, to buy land adjacent to SkyTrain stations and bus exchanges for the purpose of supporting transit-oriented development.

Learn More:

