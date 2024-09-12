Prioritizing immunizations for CLBC population led to lower risk of infection

CANADA, September 12 - Data collected by the Office of the Provincial Health Officer (OPHO) shows sacrifices and protective steps taken by self-advocates, families, home-sharing providers and service providers during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an overall positive health outcome for the population Community Living BC (CLBC) serves.

Data collected by epidemiologists from the OPHO in 2020 and 2021 shows the CLBC population had a 38% lower risk of COVID-19 infection when fully vaccinated, compared to the general population when fully vaccinated (based on data from May 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2021). In contrast, the CLBC population experienced a 49% higher risk of COVID-19 infection if not fully vaccinated, compared to the general population.

This data signals the important safety measures taken by the CLBC population and access to early, prioritized immunization for this group led to lower infection rates, especially for the individuals involved with CLBC who have intellectual and developmental disabilities compared to the overall provincial population. However, while the infection risk was lower, the risk of hospitalization and ICU admission after an infection was higher for individuals involved with CLBC.

In B.C., people deemed clinical extremely vulnerable (CEV), including adults with significant intellectual and developmental disabilities and eligible for CLBC services, were prioritized for COVID-19 vaccination in 2021.

“Early studies suggested that adults with severe intellectual and developmental disabilities were at a higher risk of contracting the SARS-CoV2 virus and of being hospitalized for or admitted to ICU for COVID-19 associated complications after infection,” said Dr. Danièle Behn Smith, deputy provincial health officer, Indigenous health. “While there were some losses within the community of self-advocates and care workers who were deeply mourned, this data clearly shows us that the efforts of self-advocates, family members, home-sharing providers and service providers to ensure people were taking appropriate measures, including high rates of vaccination, ultimately improved outcomes and may have saved lives of those involved with CLBC.”

While fewer members of the CLBC population contracted COVID-19, when infected, their rates were higher compared with the general population of B.C. for hospitalization (70% higher) and being admitted to ICU (51% higher). It should be noted these members did, however, receive access to hospitals when required. Key findings from the data analysis included:

When fully vaccinated, the CLBC population experienced a lower risk of infection with COVID-19 compared to the general population fully vaccinated from 2020 to 2021. However, the CLBC population experienced a higher COVID-19 infection risk when not fully vaccinated, compared to the general population not fully vaccinated.

Vaccination significantly reduced the risk of infection for the CLBC population. Proportionally, this reduced risk was even more for CLBC clients than for the general population in B.C. The risk of hospitalization or ICU admission was higher after an infection. CLBC clients with severe developmental disabilities were more likely to be hospitalized and admitted to ICU due to COVID-19 compared to the general population.

The risk of death after an infection is not statistically different between CLBC and general population.

“We also know that timely communication and connections created through CLBC, self-advocates, home-sharing providers, and agencies with public-health officials, including members of the OPHO team, was powerful and helped to minimize fear and concerns,” said Ross Chilton, chief executive officer for Community Living BC. “Individual sacrifices to restrict their activities paid off. Thanks to the measures like prioritized access to vaccines, distancing and masking that were taken, and thanks to the involvement of self-advocates and families, fewer CLBC clients were infected compared to general population.”

Like other studies in Canada and other countries, this study found higher risks of severe COVID-19 outcomes (hospitalizations and ICU admission). This study found a lower risk of contracting COVID-19 among the CLBC population when fully vaccinated, compared to the B.C. general population.

Quotes:

Charlene Barney, self-advocate and CLBC Indigenous Advisory Committee member, on the value of regular virtual meetings with CLBC and the PHO during the pandemic –

“It really helped to talk about what we were going through. It was important that people were listening and interacting with us. We worked together and we didn’t get talked down to. If we were institutionalized, we would have been ignored. But we are far from those years now.”

Karla Verschoor, executive director, Inclusion BC –

“During the pandemic, the true value of collaboration shone brightly as we united with people receiving CLBC-funded support, their families, community organizations and government agencies. These partnerships forged in the pathway to move through a crisis not only addressed immediate needs, but also built a lasting foundation of mutual support and understanding that continues to strengthen our communities today.”

Quick Facts:

In May 2021, OPHO and CLBC started an analysis to assess the impact of prioritizing adults with significant developmental disabilities in B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program rollout.

Through a data-sharing agreement, CLBC shared data of a cohort of 26,600 individuals who are eligible to receive their services.

The OPHO used information pertaining to approximately 24,000 CLBC clients aged 18-plus, to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on these individuals from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021.

Learn More:

Information for individuals and families about COVID-19 for the CLBC population: https://www.communitylivingbc.ca/resources/information-about-the-novel-coronavirus-covid-19/

Infographics showing the impact of prioritized immunizations for the CLBC population related to risk of infection

Higher risk of infection: https://www.communitylivingbc.ca/wp-content/uploads/COVID-Data-Graphic-Higher-Risk.jpg and https://www.communitylivingbc.ca/wp-content/uploads/COVID-Data-Graphic-Lower-Risk.jpg

Celebrate Diverse Abilities magazine – Stories of connection during COVID, including how service providers and self-advocates found ways to nurture their relationships: https://www.communitylivingbc.ca/celebrate-diverse-abilities/on-the-same-page/

Summary of CLBC and PHO joint video and teleconference calls held with self-advocates and families during the pandemic from March 2020 to May 2023: https://www.communitylivingbc.ca/resources/information-about-the-novel-coronavirus-covid-19/teleconference-calls-individuals-and-families/

May 2020 thank-you video to support workers: https://vimeo.com/414053109

Campaign with Dr. Henry and self-advocates to address vaccine hesitancy among those receiving CLBC supports: https://www.communitylivingbc.ca/youcantoo/