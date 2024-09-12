Chairman Comer Announces Hearing to Examine the Biden-Harris Administration’s Policy Failures

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced a Full Committee hearing titled, “A Legacy of Incompetence: Consequences of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Policy Failures,” to bring transparency to the Administration’s poor policy decisions and subsequent consequences for the American people.

“During the 118th Congress, the House Oversight Committee has examined crises originating from the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies and poor leadership that are hurting Americans across our nation, including skyrocketing inflation, the worst border crisis in American history, high energy prices, chaos around the world, and rampant waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement at federal agencies. Simply put, everything President Biden and Vice President Harris touches fails. As part of our oversight of the Biden-Harris Administration’s failed policies and self-inflicted crises, the Oversight Committee has identified solutions for the American people. The Biden-Harris Administration cannot continue to copy and paste its failed policies; Americans cannot afford it. Next week’s hearing will examine the Biden-Harris Administration’s failed record and what can be done to reverse the damage this Administration has caused,” said Chairman Comer.

WHAT: Hearing on “A Legacy of Incompetence: Consequences of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Policy Failures”

DATE: Thursday, September 19, 2024

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

The Honorable Brendan Carr, Commissioner, Federal Communications Commission

Mark Krikorian, Executive Director, Center for Immigration Studies

Meaghan Mobbs, Director, Center for American Safety and Security, Independent Women’s Forum

Mandy Gunasekera, Former Chief of Staff, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.