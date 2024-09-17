HighFive Healthcare Expands with Six New Doctors to Better Serve Communities

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HighFive Healthcare is proud to announce the addition of six doctors to its platform, further enhancing its ability to provide exceptional care to its patients. These doctors will be serving their respective communities in Memphis, TN, Jackson, MS, Alpharetta, GA, Sumter, SC, and Tupelo, MS."Our doctors represent the best in their space, from both a clinical and cultural perspective," said Angela Trull, Chief Growth Officer at HighFive Healthcare. “Serving their local communities while keeping patients smiling is what our group of specialists does best!"About HighFive Healthcare:HighFive is an elite group of oral surgeons and endodontists, majority doctor-owned, and not your typical DSO model. The collaboration between the best surgeons, doctors, and management team members elevates private practice with scale and optimization, maximizing the success of partnerships. HighFive's goal is for every patient to have an exceptional experience in each of its partnered practices.HighFive's transparent, fun, and collaborative culture creates an innovative approach to operations, quality, and buying power. The company, founded in 2018, is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and was named a 2023 Best Place to Work by the Birmingham Business Journal. HighFive was ranked #798 on the Inc. 5000 list for 2024, and #3 on the Becker’s Fastest Growing DSOs in 2024 list.

