Summers Farm Pays Tribute to Luke Bryan with Corn Maze Honoring Country Music Superstar

Luke Bryan Maze at Summers Farm in Middletown Maryland

Maryland Farm Festival Creates Luke Bryan Maze to Celebrate 5-Time Country Music Entertainer of the Year.

I’m honored that so many members of the farming community have chosen me to feature in their corn mazes across the country.” — Luke Bryan

MIDDLETOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of his 15th annual Farm Tour kicking off in September, Summers Farm is preparing to open a country music corn maze honoring five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan. The maze is scheduled to open on September 14, 2024.While navigating the maze, guests will look for clues and play an interactive game quizzing them on how much they know about the country music artist. Having fun along the way, participants can take photos with a life-size Luke Bryan photo op.Summers Farm is one of 35+ farms featuring Luke in their corn maze this year. Collectively, the farms—which are designed by The MAiZE Inc. in 21 states or provinces across the U.S. and Canada—will reach up to a million visitors during the fall season.“Having grown up farming in south Georgia and celebrating agriculture for the last 15 years on my Farm Tour, I’m honored that so many members of the farming community have chosen me to feature in their corn mazes across the country,” said Bryan. “I can’t wait to see how they turn out.”“This is a fun time to be working with Luke, as he hits the road for his annual farm concert tour and we’re excited to honor him in so many of our maze designs this year,” said Brett Herbst, founder of The MAiZE Inc. “Our mazes are all about bringing people out to the farm and providing good, clean family fun, and we know those things are just as important to Luke.”Along with the Luke Bryan corn maze , guests will also enjoy farm animals, jumping pillows, farm-fresh food, local beer and wine, and wagon rides to the pumpkin patch. Summers Farm Fall Festival is open on select days from Sept. 14 through October 31; tickets are available for purchase at summersfarm.com. Summers Farm is located at 5307 Hollow Road in Middletown, Maryland.

