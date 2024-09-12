WYDOT TO CLOSE I-25 NORTHBOUND IN CASPER TO FIX DAMAGED GUARDRAIL

CASPER – WYDOT will close northbound I-25 from Bryan Stock Trail to Poplar Street early Friday (Sept. 13) morning to replace about 150 feet of newly installed guardrail that was destroyed Wednesday night near the Center Street northbound off ramp.

Crews are planning to close the northbound lane at 3 a.m. and expect to reopen the lane at 6 a.m. Northbound traffic will exit at the Bryan Stock Trail/Beverly Street (exit 186) and will be detoured to Amoco Road and back to the Shoshoni Bypass interchange.

Traffic can also access WYO 220 (Poplar Street) from this detour. Interstate 25 is reduced to one lane, both directions, due to ongoing bridge construction in the area.

The closure will affect northbound traffic only. Please be aware of reduced speed, workers and equipment through this two-lane stretch of interstate.