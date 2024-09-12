Pace Hernando Breaks Ground on a New Facility, Reaching More Girls and Families in the Community

Spring Hill, FL, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With great anticipation and ceremonial shovels in hand, Pace Center for Girls, Hernando celebrated a momentous occasion on September 9 as they broke ground on their expansive new facility. Once the building is completed, Pace Hernando can expand its enrollment beyond the current capacity of 50 girls and extend its reach by sending therapists into the community. The renderings showcase 12,265 square feet in new classrooms, comprehensive social services spaces, and multipurpose spaces to accommodate the growing population and support girls’ diverse learning and social service needs.

“We are building for the future of our girls. The facility and Pace model is designed specifically and intentionally to address the changing needs of girls. We wanted to ensure girls in Hernando County had an environment that reflected the quality of care they receive at Pace,” said Mary Marx, President and CEO of Pace Center for Girls. “We are deeply grateful to every individual and organization whose collective efforts and contributions will make this new center in Hernando County a safe and supportive environment.”

The plans, in the works since 2021, culminated with a ceremony of 50 people marking the symbolic start of construction. Pace executives and volunteers were joined by local community leaders and government officials including Agricultural Commissioner and former Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson.

With the center’s expanded capacity to support up to 130 girls annually, the contributions of federal funding and private fundraising underscore the significance of collaboration and community support. The project’s $5.9 million cost was helped by $3.5 million in state funding thanks to the dedicated efforts of Commissioner Simpson and the legislative delegation.

Simpson was acknowledged at the groundbreaking for his steadfast advocacy and support of Pace's mission, recognizing the profound impact of the organization in shaping the lives of young women across the state.

“One of the greatest obligations we have as a society is to ensure our children have access to opportunities. For so many girls across our state, Pace has been a driving force behind changing the trajectory of girls’ lives,” said Simpson.

Since establishment in 2018, Pace Hernando has provided over 680 girls year-round academic services, counseling, life-skills training, career preparation and more. The new building represents a significant leap forward in continuing to fulfil this mission, offering expanded mental health and therapeutic resources and support.

“We cannot do this important work without the support of our community, who believe in our mission and share our vision for a brighter future for all girls,” said Kimberly Buford, Executive Director of Pace Hernando.

The new facility is projected to open its doors in Summer 2025, ushering in a new era of empowerment and opportunity for girls in Hernando County. In the interim, Pace Hernando will continue its vital services at their current location, ensuring uninterrupted support for the girls and families they serve.

Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls' individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation's leading advocates for girls in need.

