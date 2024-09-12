DynamicWeb to Showcase Integrated Commerce Solutions at IMTS 2024

Company to highlight advanced eCommerce suite and green hosting solutions at premier manufacturing technology event September 9 - 14 in Chicago

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DynamicWeb , a global leader in integrated eCommerce, CMS, PIM, and marketing solutions, is excited to announce their exhibit at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2024 in Chicago. The event, scheduled from Monday, September 9 through Saturday, 14, will take place at McCormick Place. DynamicWeb will be located in Booth 135925, located in the East Building Level 3.ITMS is the premier event for innovators and leaders in manufacturing technology to connect, explore, and advance the industry. Attendees have the opportunity to experience cutting-edge solutions across CNC machining, automation, robotics, additive manufacturing, software, and inspection technologies that are shaping the future of manufacturing. Organized by AMT - The Association for Manufacturing Technology, IMTS is the largest event of its kind in the Western Hemisphere, drawing participants from over 110 countries. The 2022 show featured over 1,800 exhibitors and attracted more than 86,000 registrants.With over two decades of experience and a portfolio of over 12,000 websites, DynamicWeb will present its cloud-based eCommerce Suite, a comprehensive platform designed to simplify digital commerce for mid-to-large enterprises. The platform integrates CMS, eCommerce, PIM, and marketing functionalities, all pre-connected to Microsoft ERP, CRM and other business systems, including D365 F&O and Business Central, providing a unified interface that reduces complexity and lowers the total cost of ownership. All eCommerce solutions are hosted on data centers powered by 100% renewable energy, primarily Nordic hydropower, ensuring a minimal environmental footprint.Join DynamicWeb at the exciting International Manufacturing Technology Show from September 9th - 14th.About DynamicWeb:DynamicWeb is an all-in-one eCommerce Suite that includes eCommerce, Content Management (CMS), Product Information Management (PIM), and Digital Marketing tools. Their unified platform makes it easy for B2B and B2C sellers to scale faster and personalize, automate, and enrich the eCommerce experience across sales and marketing channels.DynamicWeb has more than 300 partners in offices around the globe, supporting over 2,000 brands in industries like manufacturing, distribution and wholesale, retail, horticulture, wine & spirits, and niche B2B or B2C customer portal environments. Built on DynamicWeb, our customers are empowered to modernize their customer experiences, build lasting relationships, increase revenue, and grow their brands.

