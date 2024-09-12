Former AZ Electrical Contractor Assets for Auction on BusinessLiquidations.com

Submit Release
GOLD CANYON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the business of commercial real estate, there are always assets coming and going from a property. A commercial facility and yard in Gold Canyon Arizona is no exception. An Arizona commercial property management company is liquidating assets from a previous tenant in Gold Canyon Arizona. The former tenant was an electrical contractor and construction company that occupied the facility at 5727 S. Kings Ranch Rd #2, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118.

The property management company is now offering an opportunity for local businesses and the general public alike a chance to bid on and purchase the items located at the Gold Canyon facility by hosting an online auction. The property management company is liquidating everything onsite including equipment, machinery, power tools, shipping containers, tool boxes, trailers, ladders, office furniture, décor and other assets. “This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and other business owners” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of BusinessLiquidations.com. “Everyone has a chance to bid on and buy the things they need for their business or personal use”.

Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auction on BusinessLiquidations.com. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the BusinessLiquidations.com website. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Thursday 9/19/24.

Bidding is taking place now through Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 12 p.m. MT. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Monday 9/16/24 from 10am to 2pm. The facility is located at 5727 S. Kings Ranch Rd #2, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Wednesday 9/18/24 and Thursday 9/19/24 from 9am to 4pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Business Liquidations Website.

