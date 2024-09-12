Beyond the MOON Interactive Art Show with Jayime Jean

Heal the universal hearts consciousness

Heal the universal hearts consciousness” — JJ

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to embark on a transformative journey of healing and inspiration at “Beyond the MOON,” a solo interactive visual and audio art show by Los Angeles and Las Vegas-based mixed media artist Jayime Jean. This groundbreaking exhibition opens its doors on September 21 2024 - October 22 2024 at the Gallery Art Therapy Cafe, located at 353 E. Bonneville Ave, Suite 183, Las Vegas.

The moment you step into “Beyond the MOON,” you will be enveloped in an immersive experience designed to facilitate emotional healing and spiritual connection. Through her innovative 3D & Beyond art and multi-sensory installations, Jayime Jean channels messages from beyond to help transmute pain, grief, and loss. Each piece in this extraordinary collection, comprising over 44 original paintings, is imbued with powerful symbols and angelic messages, including soul mate symbols and the angel number 444, which signifies the presence of loved ones guiding us through our healing journey.

Special guest artist MIHO Hiramatsu will also showcase her ethereal angelic hues, adding an additional layer of depth and beauty to this unique exhibition. The event is further distinguished by a special sponsorship from Eleanor Lindenbaum and Yossi Mentz. In a gesture of solidarity, a donation painting will be auctioned to support the families affected by the Hostage Square crisis in Israel.

“Beyond the MOON” is not just an art show; it’s an invitation to connect, heal, and share in the collective journey of healing through art.

Event Details:

Exhibition Title: Beyond the MOON – Solo Interactive Visual & Audio Art Show

Artist: Jayime Jean

Special Guest Artist: MIHO Hiramatsu

Date: September 21 2024 – October 22 2024

Opening Reception: September 21 2024 6-9pm

Location: Gallery Art Therapy Cafe, 353 E. Bonneville Ave, Suite 183, Las Vegas

Hours: 1-9

