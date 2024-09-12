U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremony for September 17, 2024 in Grand Forks

In celebration of Constitution Day, the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces a ceremony for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Grand Forks on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at the Henry Family Ballroom in UND’s Memorial Union, 2901 University Avenue.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal will preside over the ceremony. U.S. Chief District Court Judge Peter D. Welte and UND Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Eric Carl Link will provide remarks. UND’s Vivo ensemble will perform music, and UND’s ROTC Honor

Guard will present the colors.

Fifty individuals, originating from 27 countries, are expected to be welcomed as new citizens. The ceremonies are open to the public.