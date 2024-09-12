Submit Release
Army Reserve Soldier honored during Chicago Sky WNBA game

NEWS | Sept. 12, 2024

By Capt. Michael Ariola 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command

CHICAGO  –   “Representing the Army Reserve tonight at a Chicago Sky game in my hometown, in front of my family, was a humbling experience and incredible opportunity,” said Master Sgt. Vicky Brown, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command.

Brown was honored by the Chicago Sky Women's National Basketball Association team for her military service during their home game versus the Los Angeles Sparks at Wintrust Arena, September 06, 2024.

She was presented a plaque by the team mascot “Skye the Lioness” on behalf of the team during the “Military Moment of the Game” for her outstanding commitment and service to the country.

Brown, who currently serves as the plans and operations non-commissioned officer in charge, at the 85th USARSC, enlisted in the Army Reserve in May 2007 as a (42A) Human Resources Specialist. She deployed from 2020-2021 with the 335th Signal Command to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait serving as their Human Resources NCOIC.

Following her recognition on the court in front of thousands of roaring spectators, she reflected further on her 17 years of service.

“I’ve been afforded amazing opportunities and have served with great leaders and Soldiers. It has been an honor to serve,” said Brown.

Her top awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, amongst many other awards.

The Chicago Sky defeated the Los Angeles Sparks with a final score of 78 to 92.

