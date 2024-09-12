Army civilian and Army Reserve Soldier recognized for supporting EOD technicians at premier CBRNE command

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. –

A U.S. Army civilian was recognized for supporting Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians who serve in the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command.

Michael S. Nastari was selected as the 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Quarter for April through June 2024 for his service as a Military Human Resources Specialist.

Nastari processes civilian clothing allowances for Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians who are required to wear civilian clothes during missions in support of domestic authorities across the nation.

“Michael Nastari provides timely and recurring training down to the company level to ensure that there was a shared understanding on how to process and when an EOD Soldier would be eligible for a Civilian Clothing Allowance,” said Kent Ward, the deputy Assistant Chief of Staff for Manpower (G1) at the 20th CBRNE Command.

“He has streamlined the process, reducing the time it takes greatly. Over this past quarter, he has processed over 100 CCA packets,” said Ward. “As a result, our Soldiers will be compensated faster for the missions that they have completed.”

Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.

Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the U.S. Army’s active-duty Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).

“The highlight of serving at 20th CBRNE Command is assisting Soldiers with their personnel actions to include retirements, Career Skills Program packets and Civilian Clothing Allowances,” said Nastari. “I got into the human resources career field since I enjoy helping Soldiers with their pay and personnel actions and being a subject matter expert.”

Nastari also serves as an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel in the 10th Battalion, 80th Regiment, and he teaches Immediate Level Education (ILE) on Fort Meade, Maryland.

He enlisted in the Florida Army National Guard as a Field Artillery Fire Support Specialist in 2004 and then commissioned into the United States Army Reserve in 2006 as an ordnance officer.

A native of St. Petersburg, Florida, Nastari earned his bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of South Florida and his master’s degree in military history focused on World War II from American Military University.

Nastari said assisting Soldiers with complex personnel and pay problems is what motivates him to serve as an Army civilian.

“I have the privilege of serving the American people by working in the Department of Defense,” said Nastari. “I hope to continue to advance through the government service by using the skills I learned in the military and from the 20th CBRNE Command to serve the people of the United States. I have a passion for human resources and look forward to continuing to serve in the future."