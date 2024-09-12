AllMade Materials Unveils New Brand Identity to Reflect Strategic Growth and Innovation

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutjobs Inc., a leading innovator in sustainable materials, is proud to announce its rebranding to AllMade Materials.

This transformation represents a milestone in the company’s evolution, highlighting its expanded mission and increasing impact within the sustainable materials industry.

Since its inception, the company has been at the forefront of developing eco-friendly innovations, particularly in the compostable single-use plastics sector. With its continued growth and diversification, the leadership team recognized the need for a brand that embodies its broader vision, technical expertise, and commitment to sustainability.

AllMade Materials offers a portfolio of nutshell-based compounds that serve as eco-friendly alternatives to traditional materials like PP, HDPE, PVC, and PS, while delivering comparable performance with significantly lower—or even neutral—CO2 emissions.

These innovative solutions are currently being applied in a variety of applications including horticultural pots, housewares and building materials – and are well suited and poised to make a splash in the materials industry by replacing traditional plastic in a large variety of applications.

As part of the rebrand, AllMade Materials is excited to introduce a new logo and revamped website, which can be visited at www.allmadematerials.com.

About AllMade Materials

AllMade Materials is a pioneering company dedicated to developing novel and sustainable materials that reduce environmental impact. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company offers solutions that help industries transition toward a more sustainable future.

