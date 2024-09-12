Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With A Mural Contest

Rodrigo's Hispanic Heritage Month Mural Contest Rodrigo's Mexican Grill

Calling All Artists! Enter the Rodrigo's Mexican Grill Mural Contest for a Chance to Showcase Your Art At our Restaurant

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodrigo's Mexican Grill, an area favorite for Mexican Cuisine and Southern-inspired cocktails, celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and winds down Summer with an exciting contest announcement. Rodrigo’s is a third-generation, family-owned concept with 10 area locations, a passion for quality Mexican food, and bringing families together for the best Mexican food in Southern California.

🇲🇽 Hispanic Heritage Month: In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Rodrigo’s proudly honors its deep roots in Mexican culture and tradition. The Fraser family remains actively involved in the business, with multiple family members working across the 10 locations. Many of Rodrigo’s staff and cooks are from Jalisco, Mexico, and have been part of the team for decades, contributing to the authentic flavors and strong sense of community that define the restaurant.

🎨 Mural contest: Attention artists! Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill is thrilled to invite local artists from Orange and Riverside counties to submit their vision of what Hispanic Culture means to them. Rodrigo’s is seeking art entries celebrating Hispanic culture and traditions, with the winner having the artist paint their work at one of 10 Rodrigo’s locations. The winner will receive $500 cash, a $100 Gift Card, and up to $300 of their favorite art supplies. Enter the Rodrigo's Hispanic Heritage Month Mural Contest here.

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Rodrigo’s is proud to create a platform where local artists can share their vision and help us celebrate the beauty of our shared heritage. Their team will select a submission, and the artist will have the opportunity to be part of Rodrigo's legacy by bringing their vision to life at one of their 10 Rodrigo’s restaurant locations. Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill is deeply rooted in the flavors, traditions, and stories of Hispanic culture through our food, our ambiance, and, most importantly, our staff.

Submissions are open on September 15th, and a winner will be announced on October 16th. Enter today at - www.rodrigos.com/hispanic-heritage-month - See terms and conditions online.

🌮 Taco Tuesday: Maybe we are just hungry for Tacos, but let us remind you that Taco Tuesday is held at all 10 Rodrigo’s locations from 5-8 p.m.…you guessed it…every Tuesday. Get one taco, or get ten tacos—the choice is yours, and Rodrigo’s is here to serve them up fresh with the best ingredients.

Southern California-based Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill has stood the test of time and celebrates over 50 years of business with a commitment to keeping things flavorful and fresh, carrying a tradition that keeps customers coming back for more. Never settling, Rodrigo’s always looks for ways to evolve its menu while keeping new and longtime guests a priority. Using only locally sourced ingredients, the Fraser family has stuck with multi-generational recipes that delight guests while carefully rolling out new menu items and seasonal specials.

The Fraser family opened their first location as Don Jose Mexican Restaurant in Orange, California, in July 1972. The food is simple and fresh, made by expert cooks from Jalisco, Mexico, who use traditional ingredients and cooking techniques to create dishes that are bursting with flavor. Rodrigo's Mexican Grill has grown to 10 locations throughout Southern California, each offering the same high-quality food and excellent service that has made the chain so popular.

