B2i Digital Confirmed as Marketing Partner for Maxim Group's 2024 Gaming, Media & Entertainment Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. is proud to announce its role as a Marketing Partner for Maxim Group's 2024 Gaming, Media & Entertainment Virtual Conference, scheduled for September 17, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET.The event, hosted on Maxim Group's M-Vest platform , will feature live discussions with 14+ companies across three growth sectors. Maxim Senior Analysts will engage with CEOs and management teams to explore how these companies are adapting to current market trends and positioning for new opportunities in their respective industries.As a Marketing Partner, B2i Digital will create digital profiles on b2idigital.com for select participating companies presenting at the conference. These profiles will highlight the companies' roles and innovations in the Gaming, Media & Entertainment industries, allowing investors to learn more about each company before the event. Maxim's Featured Conference page is available at https://b2idigital.com/2024-maxim-gaming-media-entertainment-virtual-conference "We are pleased to support Maxim Group's conference on the future of Gaming, Media & Entertainment," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "Our digital profiles will provide insights into the participating companies and help drive engaging discussions during the event."The virtual conference will explore key topics, including:• Shifting consumer demand trends• Technology innovation in Gaming, Media & Entertainment• Emerging growth opportunitiesThe current anticipated agenda features companies such as:Data Vault Holdings, Inc. (private)WiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA)Zedge, Inc. (ZDGE)Xperi Inc. (XPER)Rivalry Corp. (TSXV:RVLY)GameSquare Holdings Inc. (GAME)Super League Enterprise Inc. (SLE)Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV:JJ)Turtle Beach Corp. (HEAR)TruGolf Holdings Inc. (TRUG)Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG)Auddia, Inc. (AUUD)Orange Comet, Inc. (Private)Alta Global Group Limited (MMA)The presenting company list is subject to change. Attendees can sign up for free membership on Maxim Group's M-Vest platform and register at https://m-vest.com/events/gaming-09172024 to access the live discussions and request 1-on-1 meetings with presenting companies.B2i Digital leverages digital marketing technologies to connect investors with innovative companies. Its role as a Marketing Partner for this event aligns with its mission to facilitate productive conversations between companies and interested investors through digital marketing and conferences.Contact B2i Digital to discuss sponsoring its Featured Conferences . The fall lineup of events has grown to 12 prestigious conferences.B2i Digital is not an affiliate of Maxim Group and does not represent Maxim Group. All content on b2idigital.com was provided and approved by the respective companies or available in the public domain.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company. The digital marketing strategy is combined with virtual and in-person conferences to increase the level of engagement between investors and companies. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout Maxim GroupMaxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank, securities, and wealth management firm headquartered in mid-town Manhattan. Maxim was formed in 2002 as a spin-off of the U.S. subsidiary of the global investment firm Investec. The firm provides a comprehensive array of financial services, including investment banking, global institutional sales, equity research, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, merchant capital, private wealth management, and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB).Investor Contact:Maxim GroupCorporate Headquarters300 Park Ave, 16th FloorNew York, NY 10022800.724.0761m-vest@maximgrp.com

