H.R. 6131, Commercial Space Act of 2023

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2024-2029 2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 * *

Revenues 0 * *

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 * *

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 28 not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Contains intergovernmental mandate? No

Contains private-sector mandate? Excluded From UMRA

* = between -$500,000 and $500,000.

The bill would Require the Department of Commerce, through its Office of Space Commerce, to certify U.S. entities to operate space objects

Direct the Office of Space Commerce and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to enter into cooperative agreements with eligible entities to identify and study space objects and debris