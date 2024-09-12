H.R. 6131, Commercial Space Act of 2023
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2024
2024-2029
2024-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
0
*
*
Revenues
0
*
*
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
0
*
*
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
0
28
not estimated
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
Excluded From UMRA
* = between -$500,000 and $500,000.
The bill would
- Require the Department of Commerce, through its Office of Space Commerce, to certify U.S. entities to operate space objects
- Direct the Office of Space Commerce and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to enter into cooperative agreements with eligible entities to identify and study space objects and debris
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Spending subject to appropriation for the Office of Space Commerce and NASA to implement the bill’s requirements
- Decreases in direct spending from fees levied by the Department of Transportation
- Increases in revenues from additional collections of civil monetary penalties and certain payments made by U.S. space operators to compensate foreign governments for damage
