Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Legislative Failures

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement on the General Assembly’s failure to fund public education and law enforcement.

“North Carolinians want their families to be safe and their children to get a strong education – but Republican legislators have ignored what most North Carolina families want.

“Sheriffs and police chiefs across the state have been asking repeatedly for more resources so they can recruit and retain peace officers to keep our neighborhoods safe. But the legislature refuses to give them the funding they need to serve our communities. Their refusal to listen to law enforcement is putting our public safety at risk.

“And the General Assembly’s decision to take billions of taxpayer dollars from public schools to pour into unaccountable private schools is a betrayal of every child’s right to a sound, basic public education. Private schools that accept vouchers have no obligation to evaluate student learning, have certified teachers, keep kids safe, be accredited, have an approved curriculum, or accept all students. The state already has a plan that would make sure we have a good teacher in every classroom and a good principal in every school. But the General Assembly won’t invest in our children and their futures. They are failing our kids, and it’s a disgrace.”

###