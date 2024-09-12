Official Photos Now Available from Iowa State Fair Ceremonies Hosted by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Photos are available for publication and public use

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 12, 2024) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship hosted three successful award ceremonies during the record-setting 2024 Iowa State Fair. Official photos from each award ceremony are now available on the Department’s Flickr page (https://www.flickr.com/photos/iowaagriculture/albums) for public use and publication.

Iowa Century Farm and Iowa Heritage Farm Recognition Ceremony

Thursday, August 15

Century Farm Photos

Heritage Farm Photos

Press Release

Searchable Database

**Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (left side in each photo) and Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Brent Johnson (right side in each photo) are photographed with each family.**

Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards Ceremony

Wednesday, August 14

Ceremony Photos

Press Release

List of Awardees

**Then-Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg (far left side of each photo), Governor Kim Reynolds (left side of each photo) and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (right side of each photo) and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon (far right side of each photo) are photographed with each family.**

Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar Recognition Ceremony

Tuesday, August 13

Ceremony Photos

Press Release

Digital Version of 2024/2025 Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar

**Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is photographed with each student.**

