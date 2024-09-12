Official Photos Now Available from Iowa State Fair Ceremonies Hosted by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship
Photos are available for publication and public use
DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 12, 2024) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship hosted three successful award ceremonies during the record-setting 2024 Iowa State Fair. Official photos from each award ceremony are now available on the Department’s Flickr page (https://www.flickr.com/photos/iowaagriculture/albums) for public use and publication.
Iowa Century Farm and Iowa Heritage Farm Recognition Ceremony
Thursday, August 15
Century Farm Photos
Heritage Farm Photos
Press Release
Searchable Database
**Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (left side in each photo) and Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Brent Johnson (right side in each photo) are photographed with each family.**
Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards Ceremony
Wednesday, August 14
Ceremony Photos
Press Release
List of Awardees
**Then-Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg (far left side of each photo), Governor Kim Reynolds (left side of each photo) and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (right side of each photo) and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon (far right side of each photo) are photographed with each family.**
Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar Recognition Ceremony
Tuesday, August 13
Ceremony Photos
Press Release
Digital Version of 2024/2025 Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar
**Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is photographed with each student.**
Legal Disclaimer:
