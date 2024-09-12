The Beshara Real Estate Team Welcomes Four New Agents to Elevate Client Services in Residential Real Estate

The Beshara Teams New Agents: Eli Estanga, Montse Ordono, Ninel Villeda, Ebony Cooper

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beshara Real Estate Team , a trusted real estate group based in East Cobb, is thrilled to welcome four new agents to the team. Each brings unique skills and experience to help further the team’s mission of delivering exceptional service to homebuyers and sellers across the Atlanta area.Meet the New Team MembersEbony CooperWith a solid 15-year background in the healthcare industry, Ebony Cooper has developed a knack for personalized, client-focused service. Her attention to detail and passion for helping others make her an excellent fit for real estate. Ebony’s small-town upbringing has shaped her dedication to guiding clients through buying and selling. She’s excited to bring her social awareness and problem-solving skills to The Beshara Real Estate Team.Montse OrdonoMontse has extensive experience in interior design and a deep appreciation for architecture, which makes her a natural in the real estate industry. Her time in luxury retail has also helped her develop a keen eye for detail and a commitment to high-level service. As a bilingual agent fluent in English and Spanish, Montse is ready to serve diverse clients. “Real estate allows me to combine my love for design and my passion for helping people find the perfect space,” says Montse.Eliel EstangaEliel’s experience in home inspection gives him an edge when helping clients understand the ins and outs of home buying. His understanding of the housing market and its financial aspects allows him to offer clients valuable insights. “I’m excited to be part of a team that values helping people make informed decisions about homeownership,” says Eliel, who looks forward to using his expertise to help guide clients through the process.Ninel VilledaA true self-starter, Ninel began building her customer service career by launching her pastry business at 16. She knew she had found her passion after passing her real estate exam at 18. Fluent in English and Spanish, Ninel is proud of her Salvadoran roots and looks forward to bringing her enthusiasm and drive to The Beshara Real Estate Team. “I’m ready to jump in and start helping clients find their dream homes,” she says.Enhancing The Beshara Real Estate Team’s Client ServicesThe arrival of these four agents signals exciting progress for The Beshara Real Estate Team as it continues to expand and meet the needs of a growing real estate market. Their diverse backgrounds and skill sets will strengthen the team’s ability to assist clients at every step of the home buying and selling process while maintaining the high standard of personalized service the agency is known for.Brenda, Co-Founder of the Beshara Team, says, “As our team expands, the Beshara Real Estate Team remains dedicated to its core mission: to guide clients through every real estate process step with integrity, expertise, and a personal touch. This growth allows us to extend our reach and deliver exceptional service to even more families and individuals in our community.”About The Beshara Real Estate TeamThe Beshara Real Estate Team is a well-established real estate agency serving East Cobb and the surrounding areas. With a client-first approach, deep knowledge of the local market, and a commitment to delivering results, the team is focused on helping clients achieve their real estate goals. Whether buying, selling, or investing, The Beshara Real Estate Team is here to guide clients every step of the way.

