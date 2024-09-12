Final Offer Introduces Seller Paid Closing Costs to Support Real Estate Negotiations Amid Industry Changes

Final Offer’s new feature empowers agents, buyers, and sellers with transparent, flexible options to negotiate seller-paid closing costs

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Final Offer, the leading online offer and negotiation platform for residential real estate, today announced the release of its new Seller Paid Closing Costs feature. This powerful addition provides real estate agents, buyers, and sellers with a flexible and transparent way to manage closing cost contributions from sellers, streamlining the negotiation process for smoother transactions.

“We are proud to provide the only technology solution that allows seller paid closing costs to become part of the overall negotiation and transaction, benefiting buyers, sellers, and agents.” said Judd Hoffman, Co-CEO of Final Offer. “This feature raises the bar for the entire industry, addressing the growing demand for greater transparency and trust in real estate transactions."

This new feature benefits buyers and sellers by streamlining the negotiation process and removing the uncertainty surrounding closing cost contributions. Buyers can now request seller paid closing costs and gauge how this impacts their offer price, while sellers can swiftly grasp the weighted overall value of incoming offers when a buyer requests seller paid closing costs, ensuring a seamless and efficient negotiation experience for all parties.

With Seller Paid Closing Costs, agents using Final Offer gain a competitive advantage in a post-settlement world, giving their clients a transparent understanding of how closing costs impact their offers.

How It Works:

The Seller Paid Closing Costs feature offers sellers the ability to contribute a fixed amount, a percentage, or a combination of both towards the buyer's closing costs, providing enhanced flexibility and customization. Sellers can choose to either publicly display these contributions within the property listing or manage them privately, maintaining full control.

For buyers, this feature introduces seamless integration of seller-paid closing costs into their offers. The system dynamically adjusts the total offer value based on the agreed-upon terms. Buyers have the option to accept, negotiate, or decline the seller's contribution, with all adjustments clearly reflected in the final purchase price, ensuring transparency for both parties throughout the negotiation process.

About Final Offer: Final Offer, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is the leading consumer-facing platform in North America designed to manage and negotiate residential real estate offers. Now available in 10 U.S. states and 2 Canadian provinces, Final Offer champions transparency and fairness in the buying and selling process, including features like Real-Time Offer Alerts and the new Seller Paid Closing Costs feature, ensuring equity for all parties involved. For more information, visit https://www.finaloffer.com.

Media Contact:

Tim Quirk

Final Offer

+1 617-766-0684

Email us here

