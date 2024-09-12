Crypto Interest Peaks in 2024 as Global Leaders Gather to Define Blockchain's Role in New Regulation Era

European Blockchain Convention - The Most Influential Blockchain Event In Europe

The EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) and the approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the US in 2024 are shaping discussions at the 10th edition of the EBC

BARCELONA, SPAIN, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2024, as major economies solidify regulations supporting blockchain's institutional adoption, the 10th European Blockchain Convention (EBC) will convene global leaders in Barcelona, Spain, from September 25th to 26th to set new standards for the technology."The 10th edition is more than just a conference; it's a crypto celebration," says Daniel, co-founder of the event. "The EU's MiCA framework and the US's approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs signal a surprisingly positive regulatory shift as blockchain technology gets more mainstream adoption. There is a growing integration of blockchain into the global financial system, and this edition will set the stage for global leaders to come together and shape new standards for the industry."From digital assets to the expansive Web3 ecosystem, EBC10 will cover a wide range of topics. Attendees can expect deep dives into areas that are seeing greater and more widespread interest globally in topics such as tokenization *(+150%), DeFi (+34%), institutional crypto (+2400%), Web3 gaming (+700%), NFTs (+1600%), AI (+92%), privacy (+34%), security (+46%), and much more.Moreover, research from EBC shows that in 2024, global interest in blockchain has risen by more than half year on year (54%), the biggest change in public interest since the event’s inception in 2018.This signifies a crucial need for such gatherings to take place to further deepen the dialogue surrounding blockchain adoption. EBC’s core mission has been to foster a safe space for new ideas and standards to emerge, and continues its commitment to do so in the next edition.The annual event is one of the most influential gatherings in Europe, bringing together visionaries, policymakers, developers, and CEOs of fast-growing startups to collectively shape the future of the industry."We are thrilled to see such a diverse mix of voices represented at this year's convention," says Victoria, co-founder of EBC. "From Web3 innovators to representatives of traditional banks, our mission has always been to create a platform that bridges gaps and fosters meaningful dialogue. The industry moves forward when we engage in hard conversations and challenge our own beliefs”.This year, attendees can expect more than just an event but rather an immersive experience. Highlights include a sunset beach party, beach running, and a wine tasting experience that showcases the incredible atmosphere of Barcelona. Additionally, the convention coincides with the highly anticipated Louis Vuitton America's Cup, offering attendees a unique opportunity to experience both events.EBC10 will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers for its 10th edition, including:● Gilles BianRosa, COO & CPO at Kraken● Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder & COO at The Sandbox● Coty de Monteverde, Head of Crypto & Blockchain Center of Excellence at Banco Santander● Matthew Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise Asset Management● Stijn Vander Straeten, CEO at Crypto Finance | Deutsche BörseWith three stages hosting over 100 sessions, an expansive exhibition area, thousands of tech-enabled 1:1 meetings, a startup battle, a hackathon, and various networking opportunities, EBC10 promises an immersive and enriching experience for all attendees.For those interested in attending, tickets are available on the main EBC website . KD Wire team is going - hope to see you there!Use our promo code 15KEY to get 15% off your tickets.Notes to Editors:* Data analysed using relevant keywords on Google Trends with settings set between 1st January 2018 and 20th August 2024.● 2023 searches - 5%● 2022 - 2% interest● 2021 + 27%● 2020 +21%● 2019 +19 %● 2018 - 40%About EBC10:For more information and to register for EBC10, visit the official website at www.eblockchainconvention.com Launched in 2018, European Blockchain Convention has quickly become the premier blockchain event in Europe. It connects industry professionals, innovative startups, and leading technology experts. The event provides a platform for sharing insights, fostering collaborations, and exploring the immense potential of blockchain, crypto, and digital assets.Media interested in applying for a media pass, register via this form

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.