Culture Days Celebrates 15 Years with Thousands of Free Events Nationwide

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture Days , Canada’s largest annual celebration of arts, culture and heritage, launches its 15th anniversary on Friday, September 20, and continues nationwide to October 13, 2024. Culture Days events present new opportunities to discover and support the work of artists, creators, and cultural organizations in local communities, and to celebrate their contributions. Thousands of in-person and online workshops, concerts, performances, activity hubs, showcases, and festivals–all free or pay-what-you-may– are registered on the Culture Days Events Listing , enticing participants to top last year’s record-breaking 4.4 million attendance.

Boundless Creativity, Endless Possibilities

As in previous years, Culture Days continues to showcase the diverse artistic and cultural landscape of Canada, inspiring audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Over three weeks, thousands of arts organizations, studios, theatres, cultural venues and individual artists will open their doors and invite the public to embark on a creative quest.

Across the country, marquee cultural organizations like the National Ballet of Canada, Canadian Museum for Human Rights, The Royal Conservatory of Music, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Ballet BC and Toronto Biennial of Art open their doors for free access experiences while Nuit Blanche events light up the nights in Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Toronto. Nearly one hundred diverse Community Event Hubs will pop up in communities large and small across Canada, including St. Catharines, Brampton, Oakville, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, Pictou County, Morden, Regina, Prince Albert, Leduc, Vernon, Richmond, and Vancouver. On and around September 30, exclusively explore National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events to advance understanding of Truth and Reconciliation, highlighting the experiences and perspectives of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people, artists, and cultures.

“We are thrilled to welcome people across Canada to join the 15th annual Culture Days celebration! This three-week collective expression of culture and creativity encourages us to get out and discover more about the artistic and cultural lives of our communities. Whether taking a peek behind the scenes at a local venue, meeting artists and creators face-to-face, or getting hands-on with your own art project, we hope the celebration inspires greater support, participation and protection of the arts and culture sector and those who create and contribute to its vibrancy,” Shannon Bowler, Executive Director, Culture Days National.

Get started and find events near you at CultureDays.ca . Create an account to explore the user-friendly listing by Region, Type or Date and curate a personal list of must-attend offerings.

Culture Days 2023 Highlights

About Culture Days

Culture Days is Canada's national celebration of arts, culture, and creativity. Over the past 15 years, over 50,000 events have been held, with 25 million attendees. Since 2010, over 5,000 communities have hosted free activities and performances presented by artists, cultural organizations, and municipalities.

As a leading national voice for an active, engaged, and inclusive cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the arts and cultural sector across Canada. The Culture Days annual national awareness campaign culminates in a three-week celebration of the arts. Culture Days is a registered charity. Visit culturedays.ca for more information.

Culture Days is made possible in part by the Government of Canada and the Canada Council for the Arts. It is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-Home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), CBC (National Media Partner) and BT/A (National Creative Partner).

