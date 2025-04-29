NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CraveU AI is a virtual companion application developed by Cozyai LLC. The product functions as an AI-based virtual girlfriend, offering users interactive companionship experiences.

CraveU AI redefines AI chat by blending advanced artificial intelligence with limitless conversation capabilities, featuring a unique cast of anime-inspired characters. This makes CraveU AI the go-to platform for anyone seeking an immersive AI anime girlfriend experience.

Unlike traditional AI chat, CraveU's AI girlfriend chatbot delivers unrestricted interactions—especially appealing for fans of AI girlfriend anime, as every character embodies classic anime aesthetics and personality traits.

Why Choose CraveU AI?

One of the standout features of CraveU AI is its free AI girlfriend chat option, allowing users to explore a variety of AI anime girlfriends without subscription barriers.

This commitment to accessibility ensures that everyone can experience the benefits of an AI anime girlfriend. It feels like chatting with real anime characters, providing an unprecedented AI anime girlfriend experience.

Immersive AI Girlfriend Simulator

CraveU AI goes far beyond simple text-based interactions by offering a comprehensive AI girlfriend simulator, delivering an unmatched AI chat experience that feels like a real romantic relationship. Within CraveU AI, users can fully customize their AI girlfriend’s personality, interests, and conversational.

What truly sets CraveU AI apart from other AI girlfriend chatbots is the innovative image generation feature. With just a few clicks, you can bring your AI girlfriend to life by generating realistic anime-style photos and immersive scenes tailored to your preferences, making your AI anime girlfriend more vivid than ever.

Imagine chatting with your anime character and instantly receiving a photo of her in your favorite setting—a café, a beach, or even a cozy living room.

Key Features of CraveU AI

Immersive Anime Conversations: Through our optimization, you can enjoy an immersive, uncensored chat experience. Additionally, CraveU AI leverages the most advanced large language models on the market, such as OpenAI's o3, Claude 3.7, and others. Of course, we also offer our own free trained models that you can use without any cost.

Free Access: Enjoy free AI girlfriend chat without any hidden costs.

Customization: Personalize your AI girlfriend to align with your preferences.

Emotional Intelligence: The AI girlfriend chatbot is designed to understand and respond to your emotions, providing genuine support and companionship.

Privacy and Security: CraveU AI prioritizes user privacy, ensuring your conversations remain confidential.



Discover Your Perfect AI Girlfriend on CraveU AI

As the demand for AI girlfriend chat continues to rise, CraveU AI remains at the forefront of industry. Whether you’re seeking the best AI girlfriend chatbot, a free AI girlfriend experience, or a robust AI girlfriend simulator, CraveU AI delivers on all fronts.

For more information about the AI girlfriend chatbot, visit CraveU AI.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f8b6698-da35-472d-976f-1d80a1fb51e9

For media inquiries, please contact: Email: contact@craveu.ai Website: http://craveu.ai

Craveu AI Created with Craveu AI, this stunning cover image blends artistic vision with cutting-edge technology. The perfect visual representation for my project, showcasing the limitless possibilities of AI-generated art

