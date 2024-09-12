TDCI, Insurors of Tennessee Welcome Southeastern Regulators to Nashville Nov. 3-5

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and Insurors of Tennessee will proudly host regulators from across the southeastern United States as part of the 2024 Southeast Regulators Association conference (“SERA”) on Nov. 3-5, 2024, in Nashville.

SERA, which met for the first time in 1963, is composed of 13 states, the Virgin Islands and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. SERA members meet annually with each member state hosting the event by rotation. SERA meetings provide a forum for regulators and insurance industry personnel to discuss mutual interests and concerns, and to formulate possible solutions to challenges.

“Nashville’s mix of the modern and historic is the perfect backdrop for SERA’s annual meeting, and our team is excited to partner with Insurors of Tennessee to provide an informative, memorable experience for all attendees,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence.

Conference keynote speakers include Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, David Altmaier, (Consultant for the Southern Group) and Fred Karlinksy, Shareholder & Chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Global Insurance Regulatory and Transactions Practice Group.

Through its mission of “Protecting Tennesseans, empowering professionals”, TDCI serves its customers with balanced oversight of insurance and regulated professions while enhancing consumer advocacy, education, and public safety. Established in 1893, Insurors of Tennessee is a statewide professional association representing independent insurance agents.

For registration information, as well as hotel and meeting agendas, visit us online here.

###