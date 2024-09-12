Attorney General James Calls for DOJ Investigation into Texas Raids Targeting Latino Candidates and Campaign Volunteers

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today led a coalition of 16 attorneys general in urging the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to open a civil rights investigation into the recent raids by the Texas attorney general’s office that targeted Latino voting rights organizers, candidates for office, and volunteers. The raids, conducted on August 20, 2024, were ordered by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and seized the personal property of local organizers and candidates for office. In a letter sent today, Attorney General James and the coalition urge DOJ to open an investigation into these raids, specifically into whether they constitute violations of civil rights, including the right to vote.

"The raids by the Texas attorney general against Latino organizers and candidates for office are disturbing, unwarranted, and un-American,” said Attorney General James. “The victims were targeted simply because of their work to increase political participation in the Latino community. Trying to intimidate volunteers and candidates from participating in the electoral process is unacceptable. I am proud to lead my fellow attorneys general in urging the DOJ to investigate this incident, because we all stand for the rule of law in our states and throughout the nation. We cannot normalize voter intimidation or abusive government interference in our free and fair elections.”

In the letter, Attorney General James and the coalition argue the Texas attorney general’s office sought to intimidate voters of color by conducting raids and seizing the property of organizers and Latino candidates. The coalition requests DOJ investigate the Texas raids to determine whether these raids constitute violations of civil rights, including the right to vote. There has never been evidence of widespread voter fraud anywhere in the United States, and by conducting these raids to search the homes of Latino candidates and voting rights activists, the coalition argues the Texas attorney general’s office is perpetuating a racist, baseless claim in order to intimidate voters of color.

“Hispanic Federation commends Attorney General James for her leadership in calling for action regarding the Texas Attorney General’s office’s egregious and unprecedented raids targeting Latine activists and election volunteers,” said Frankie Miranda, President and CEO, Hispanic Federation. “This recent, heinous violation of civil and constitutional rights is only the latest in a string of preposterous attacks on Latines who simply want to participate in the democratic process like any other American. The DOJ must honor this call to safeguard America’s democratic freedoms.”

Joining Attorney General James in sending this letter to DOJ are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.

