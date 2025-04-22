Attorney General James Saves Preston High School in the Bronx

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that Preston High School in the Bronx will remain open for years to come. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) facilitated an agreement between the Sisters of the Divine Compassion of the State of New York, which owned the property of Preston High School since 1947, Preston High School, and the Bally’s Foundation of North America, a charitable nonprofit organization. The Bally’s Foundation has purchased the property from the Sisters of the Divine Compassion and will lease the property to Preston High School for $1 per year for the next 25 years. The agreement gives Preston High School the option to renew its lease for successive five-year intervals at the end of the current 25-year lease term. Today’s agreement to keep Preston High School open follows a public hearing held by Attorney General James with teachers, students, parents, alumni, elected officials, and community members.

“Preston High School is a pillar of the Bronx community that has educated generations of young women and today I am proud to announce that the school will stay open for years to come,” said Attorney General James. “I want to thank all the students, teachers, parents, alumni, and elected officials who submitted testimony to my office and advocated to keep the school open. Today’s announcement would not have been possible without their relentless advocacy and leadership. Preston High School raises young women to become strong leaders, and I am thrilled that many more generations will benefit from this treasured school.”

“From the very beginning, when families and community members voiced their concerns about the possible closure of Preston High School, I made it a priority to listen and support them,” said Senator Nathalia Fernandez. “I’m truly grateful that Attorney General Letitia James took our concerns seriously and acted swiftly, resulting in an agreement to keep Preston open for years to come.”

“I’m thrilled at the news that an agreement has been reached to keep Preston High School open,” said Assemblymember Michael Benedetto. “This is a tremendous victory for the students, families, and the entire Throggs Neck community. I want to sincerely thank Attorney General Letitia James and her team for their steadfast commitment to protecting our schools and standing with Preston students during this critical moment.”

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Attorney General Letitia James for her swift and thoughtful action in helping to prevent Preston’s abrupt closure,” said City Council Majority Leader Amanda Farias. “Her open communication, leadership, and commitment to keeping all parties at the table were instrumental in reaching this critical turning point. As a proud Preston alumna, I’ve been deeply invested in this fight from the very beginning - organizing, advocating, and working directly with stakeholders to ensure Preston had a future. I’m especially grateful that the Attorney General heard our concerns, launched a timely investigation, and ensured that due process and community voices were respected every step of the way. This outcome - including the historic agreement with the Bally’s Foundation to secure Preston’s home for the next 25 years and beyond - is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when we lead with love, persistence, and unity. I am proud to have helped shape a deal that not only protects the future of Preston but honors the community that fought so hard for it. We didn’t just preserve a beloved institution – we protected a legacy.”

“I am thrilled to hear that an agreement has been reached to keep Preston High School open,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson. “At a time when we’ve seen the heartbreaking closure of several Catholic schools in our borough and across New York City, this outcome is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when a community comes together. Preston High School has been a beacon of education and opportunity in the Bronx since it first opened its doors in 1947. Its legacy of academic excellence, character formation, and service has touched generations of young women and helped shape countless leaders in our city and beyond. Thank you to Attorney General Letitia James, the Charities Bureau, parents, students, educators, advocates, alumni, and my elected colleagues who fought tirelessly to preserve this institution. Our collective voices made this happen. This is more than just a win for Preston — it’s a win for the Bronx and for every young person who dreams of a bright future.”

Preston High School is an all-girls Catholic school that has served the Bronx community for 75 years. In late February, the Sisters of the Divine Compassion announced their plans to close the school and sell the property at the end of the 2025 academic year, citing financial hardship. On April 8, Attorney General James held a public hearing to gather input from students, teachers, parents, alumni, and community members on the impact of the closure.

Today, Attorney General James announced that the Bally’s Foundation has purchased the property from the Sisters of the Divine Compassion for $8.5 million. The Bally’s Foundation will lease the property to Preston High School for $1 per year for the next 25 years, with the opportunity to renew the lease for five successive years at the end of the current 25-year term. The lease also gives Preston High School the option to purchase the property and a right of first refusal if the Bally’s Foundation seeks to sell the property in the future. Moreover, the Bally’s Foundation has agreed to fund up to $1 million in capital improvements for the school and to cover up to $600,000 in legal and closing costs that associated with the process.

In addition, the Sisters of the Divine Compassion have agreed to establish independent governance of Preston High School that requires them to:

Work with Preston High School to establish the school as an independent Catholic school as acceptable to the Archdiocese of New York;

Help establish an independent board of trustees for Preston High School by appointing, with OAG approval, trustees to the board of trustees who are not affiliated with the Sisters of the Divine Compassion or employed at Preston High School; and

Immediately relinquish all but one seat on the schools’ board of trustees and give up that seat once the school is fully independent.

Attorney General James thanks the Sisters of the Divine Compassion, the Bally’s Foundation, and Preston High School for working together with her office to find a financial and practical resolution for Preston High School to stay open for years to come.

