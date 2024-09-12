The Weight of Emptiness: Comfort and Hope for the Loss of a Loved One by Patricia Elliot

Book Cover The Author Patricia Elliot

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author and inspirational speaker Patricia Elliot is proud to announce her deeply moving book, “The Weight of Emptiness”: Comfort and Hope for the Loss of a Loved One. This heartfelt work is not only a tribute to her beloved eldest son, Bruce, but also a beacon of comfort and hope for anyone navigating the painful journey of loss.About the Book“The Weight of Emptiness” is a profoundly honest account of Patricia Elliot’s personal experience with tragic loss, written as a loving tribute to her son Bruce. In this book, Patricia offers readers an intimate look into the depths of her grief, while also sharing the wisdom and coping strategies she has developed both personally and professionally.In addition to her own reflections, the book includes contributions from others who have faced similar heartbreak, creating a tapestry of voices that resonate with empathy and understanding. Patricia’s intention is to offer solace and support, not just to those who have lost a loved one, but also to those who wish to better understand and support someone going through such a difficult time.This book is crafted as a gift of comfort, hope, and healing—a guide for navigating the overwhelming weight of emptiness that follows the loss of a loved one. Through her words, Patricia provides readers with tools and insights to help them find strength, resilience, and eventually, peace.About the AuthorPatricia Elliot is a Scottish-based author known for her works in academic and self-help literature, as well as her inspiring contributions as a speaker, broadcaster, blogger, and mentor to entrepreneurs. She is the founder of MindCircles ( www.mindcircles.co.uk ), a platform dedicated to personal development and mental well-being. Patricia’s impressive educational background includes degrees in Music, Law, Psychology, and Education, though she considers her greatest education to be the lessons learned from the "University of Life."Her natural affinity for people, combined with her extensive life experience and positive attitude, has made her a beloved figure in the world of personal development. Patricia’s previous books, including “7 Attributes for Success (Inner Success and Happiness)”, “Resilience and Courage: The Key to Endurance”, and “Changing Seasons of Life: Your Creative Journal”, have inspired and empowered readers worldwide. Short-listed for an award is her inspirational book: “The Weight of Emptiness: Comfort and Hope for the Loss of a Loved One.”Patricia’s writing is characterized by empathy, warmth, and a deep understanding of the human experience.She is also an Independent Funeral Celebrant, further reflecting her commitment to helping others through life’s most challenging moments. Known for her engaging and positive style, Patricia even brings humor to her work, having dabbled in stand-up comedy. In “The Weight of Emptiness”, Patricia blends her professional expertise with her personal journey, creating a resource that is both compassionate and practical. Her work is a testament to her belief that sharing our stories can lead to healing and that caring for one another is the foundation of true recovery.The inspiration behind writing this book is to honor her son’s life and also to share her experience as she truly believes that sharing is caring and helps healing. It also raises awareness of suicide and mental health. Her aim, through this book and all her books and services, is to inspire and motivate people to improve their emotional, psychological and mental wellbeing. She developed psychological techniques to help overcome life’s many challenges.These were and are invaluable to her. Even before Patricia lost her son it was clear that mental health issues (and suicide) were and are on the increase, so she was determined to go public about her son’s suicide to raise awareness and send a message to millions that there is comfort and hope after such a loss. She knows loss raises complex emotions such as grief, guilt, confusion, and even anger. It can be overwhelming and every day, every moment, even second can be difficult. You search for answers. You have a need to understand why, you go over and over signs or conversations – did you miss something? This can increase the weight of emptiness. However, she needed to acknowledge that it’s ok to feel all emotions whether it is deep sadness, guilt, anger. She found writing the book was therapeutic as did the others whom she asked to share their story of loss of a loved one.Message from the Author“Please do not think that this is a sad book. In honoring my son’s life, I wrote using some humor where appropriate and my intention is to inspire and motivate those who have lost a loved one to know that there is comfort and hope beyond the grief and with resilience and courage you can endure life in a fulfilling way. Remember, say your loved ones name often. Sharing is caring and helps healing.”Patricia Elliot has actively shared her insights and expertise through a range of promotional activities. She has given numerous talks on her books, including 7 Attributes for Success (Inner Success & Happiness), Resilience and Courage: The Key to Endurance, Changing Seasons of Life: Your Creative Journal, and various academic works on business topics. Her speaking engagements have taken her across the UK and Australia, where she has inspired audiences with her knowledge and experience.In addition to her speaking engagements, Patricia has been featured in several interviews, both locally and internationally. She has appeared on Radio Heart Song and Radio Chat & Spin in the UK, as well as on notable programs such as:• Suzanne Cheesman through Prime Seven Media• Benji Cole – People of Distinction• Kate Delaney – America Tonight Radio• Logan Crawford – Spotlight TVPatricia Elliot recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about her book (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LKt7uGKtTXU These platforms have provided her with opportunities to delve into the themes of her books and connect with a broader audience, sharing her wisdom and offering support to those in need.“The Weight of Emptiness” is more than just a book; it’s a lifeline for those struggling with loss, offering them the comfort, hope, and understanding they need to heal. Don’t miss the opportunity to find solace in its pages—order your copy today. Just visit Amazon, or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Weight-Emptiness-Comfort-hope-loved-ebook/dp/B09CG9CVDY?asin=B09CG9CVDY&revisionId=d9090feb&format=1&depth=1 or via author’s website for a signed copy and her other books https://www.mindcircles.co.uk/store/My-Books-c125411933

The Weight of Emptiness by Patricia Elliot on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford

