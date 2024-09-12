Investment Author and Coach Shares Unique Approach to Retirement Income Independence

Selengut lives an unrestricted lifestyle funded by the income from his own portfolios without having to sell a single stock or fund. Selengut delivers reliable income that works whether the stock market is going up or down.

Steve Selengut redefines retirement income independence by challenging traditional methods to help individuals achieve financial freedom.

In 2021, the capital gains in my clients' portfolios would have paid every client's total fees for the next four-plus years!” — Steve Selengut

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Selengut , #1 Amazon bestselling author of Retirement Money Secrets (2024) and veteran investment advisor, is redefining retirement planning by aligning his expertise with the Financial Independence Retire Early (FIRE) movement. With over 40 years in the financial industry, Selengut managed more than 300 portfolios before selling his private investment management firm in 2023, which oversaw over $110 million in assets.Now, Selengut dedicates his time to coaching individuals and financial advisors on achieving income independence in retirement, a core tenet of the FIRE philosophy. His innovative investment strategies directly challenge the traditional "buy-and-hold" methods that many retirees rely on. Instead, Selengut leverages closed-end funds and other proprietary concepts, including the QDI + PT, Smart Cash, The Investor’s Creed, and Market Cycle Investment Management, to help clients build high-income portfolios that sustain early financial independence.“As someone who’s seen the markets evolve over the past four decades, I understand the importance of adaptability in securing financial independence,” says Steve Selengut. “My challenge was always to make more in capital gains for each of my clients than they paid me in annual fees. In 2021, the capital gains in my clients' portfolios would have paid every client's total fees for the next four-plus years!”As one of the few investment book authors who has directly managed other people’s money, Selengut’s experience and results set him apart from other coaches in the FIRE space. He primarily works with those approaching retirement, as well as financial advisors and accountants, helping them maximize returns for themselves and their clients. His dynamic approach to creating steady income streams aligns perfectly with the goals of the FIRE community, where smart, sustainable financial choices are key to retiring early with financial security.Selengut has also been featured on more than 90 podcasts, including "The Investor Mindset" with Steven Pesavento and "Bankadelic" with Lou Carlozo, where he continues to share his insights into investment strategies that work in today's ever-changing financial landscape.

