US Supercharge Unveils First 240 kW Non Tesla Owned-Tesla Supercharger in the USA – Grand Opening in Fort Lauderdale, FL

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- History is being made at the Victoria Park Mobil station in Fort Lauderdale, Florida! US Supercharge is proud to announce the grand opening of the first-ever 240 kW Supercharger in the United States that isn’t owned by Tesla but still charges Tesla vehicles without requiring an adapter. Located at 606 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304, this groundbreaking Supercharger is set to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) charging landscape.Grand Opening Details: The US Supercharge station offers four state-of-the-art Supercharger plugs: three dedicated to Tesla vehicles and one pull-up lane equipped with CCS plugs for other EVs. For a limited time, all four Superchargers are available free of charge, with this grand opening promotion running through the end of September 2024.Unmatched Charging Options and Competitive Pricing: US Supercharge is making history as the first-ever 240 kW Supercharger in the U.S. that isn’t owned by Tesla but still charges Tesla vehicles without the need for an adapter. While other Superchargers with CCS plugs exist, they don’t accommodate Tesla vehicles, limiting driver options. Now, Tesla drivers have the freedom to charge at a non-Tesla Supercharger, enjoying competitive pricing often below Tesla's own rates. This innovation not only expands charging choices but also introduces healthy competition, benefiting consumers.Unprecedented Charging Speeds and Convenience: US Supercharge delivers lightning-fast charging speeds of up to 240 kW, available 24 hours a day. EV drivers of all kinds can easily access these Superchargers by downloading the US Supercharge app, available on the App Store and Google Play . Once the app is downloaded, users can quickly sign up by entering their information, selecting the United States from the country drop-down list, and adding their phone number after the +1.Once registered, drivers can locate US Supercharge stations on the map, select the desired location on the map, and start charging with just a few taps in the app. If payment is required, users can securely add their credit card information under the "Add Payment" section.Advanced Features for Tesla Drivers: Tesla drivers will enjoy the convenience of battery preconditioning. By selecting a Tesla Supercharger on their vehicle's navigation system and then heading to the US Supercharge station, drivers can initiate battery preconditioning for optimal charging performance.About US Supercharge: US Supercharge is committed to providing EV drivers with the most advanced and accessible charging solutions. The Victoria Park Mobil station in Fort Lauderdale is the first of many locations to feature US Supercharge cutting-edge technology, offering remote capabilities and diagnostics that surpass older, outdated charging systems.Media Contact: Cy CaineVP Media RelationsUSA Supercharge, Inc954-836-8300cycaine@ussupercharge.om

