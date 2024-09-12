Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market to Witness CAGR of 7.60% by 2031 on Growing Need for Industry Standards

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- non-destructive testing market size was valued at USD 16.80 billion in 2022, and is poised to grow from USD 18.08 billion in 2023 to USD 32.48 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% over the forecast period (2024–20231).

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/non-destructive-testing-market

Non-destructive testing refers to a wide range of methods and techniques for evaluating the quality and integrity of materials, raw materials and products without degrading or altering their physical properties. The primary objective of NDT is to examine internal or surface defects and irregularities of others that have been measured.

NDT techniques are used in many industries such as manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, oil and gas production, power generation and infrastructure. Engineers and technicians can use NDT techniques to identify capability defects in substances or systems.

Portable NDT Equipment, Drone Inspection, and Technological Advancements are Major Trends in the Market

The following are the key non-destructive testing Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Portable NDT equipment are compact tools that provide flexibility, ease of use, and mobility in various inspection environments which includes area surveys or far locations. Portable gadgets empower the technicians to carry out brief and correct without the need for large, stationary gadgets.

In March 2023, United Western Technologies Corp. based totally absolutely inside the U.S. Powered by the manner of NDT, gives the ECS-4 Handheld Rotating Bolt Hole Scanner.

The scanner features a probe that exists at a right angle, for convenience during fabrication. Using a rotary transformer, the ECS-4 efficiently transmits eddy current signals from the probe to the instrument. In addition, this scanner offers variable speed (125 - 2,250 RPM) and improved torque compared to the well-received Univest ECS-1 scanner.

March 2024 - Precision Aerospace Group, a provider of value-added products and services for the aerospace, defense and aerospace industries, acquires Aerofab NDT, a Kent, Washington company. The acquisition is a significant step forward in Precision’s ongoing expansion efforts, positioning the company as a leading player in the in-demand NDT industry. The combination of Aerofab NDT’s expertise and resources strengthens PAG’s competitive strength and reinforces its commitment to providing superior solutions to customers.

February 2024 - Pinnacle X-Ray Solutions, LLC, a provider of non-destructive inspection and testing systems, becomes a supplier of non-destructive testing (NDT).

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/non-destructive-testing-market

Decade of Insight: Long-term Changes in the Market Over the Next 10 Years

The non-destructive testing (NDT) market is poised for significant change over the next 10 years, marked by significant changes in technology and applications. The long-term impact will be evident with the rollout of remote sensing technology making it more widely used, safer and more productive in a variety of the industries. New features like real-time monitoring systems and advanced data analytics will provide deeper insights into content integrity and the performance.

Short-Term Accuracy: Next 4-5 Years of Market Dynamics

The non-destructive testing (NDT) market is expected to witness phenomenal growth over the next 4-5 years as industry is increasingly adopting cutting-edge technologies. Enhanced techniques such as advanced ultrasonic testing and digital radiography will improve accuracy and efficiency, enabling better management and diagnosis. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning will further optimize inspection processes, reduce inspection time and increase reliability. This period will accelerate the adoption of NDT solutions across industries, driven by the need for quality control and stringent safety standards.

This report covers the following segments:

i. Technique

• Traditional NDT Method (Visual Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, Eddy Current Testing, Ultrasonic Testing, Radiographic Testing)

• Digital/Advanced NDT Method (Digital Radiography (DR)

• Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing (PAUT)

• Pulsed Eddy Current (PEC)

• Time-Of-Flight Diffraction (TOFD)

• Alternating Current Field Measurement (ACFM), Automat)

ii. Offering

• Services (Inspection Services, Support and Maintenance Services, Training Services, Others)

• Equipment

iii. Vertical

• Manufacturing

• Oil & Gas (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream)

• Aerospace

• Public Infrastructure

• Automotive

• Power Generation

• Others

This report covers the following players:

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Mistras Group, Inc.

• Zetec Inc.

• Ashtead Technology Ltd.

• Nikon Corporation

• Eddyfi Technologies Inc.

• Sonatest Ltd.

• Magnetic Analysis Corporation

• Yxlon International GmbH

• Comet Group

• Fischer Technology Inc.

• T.D. Williamson, Inc.

• ZK Inspection Group Co., Ltd.

• Bureau Veritas S.A.

• Intertek Group plc

• MFE Enterprises, Inc.

• Acuren Inspection, Inc.

• NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/non-destructive-testing-market

Back to Beyond: The Path to Accuracy and Safety in the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market

The non-destructive testing (NDT) market is at a high growth rate, driven by industry needs for increased safety, quality and efficiency as technology advances and companies seek to improve their inspection processes. The combination of new methods and digital tools will drive the market to deliver more efficient and comprehensive solutions.

Related Report:

Artificial Intelligence Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.