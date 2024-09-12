Magnify Electric: Lighting Up Homes, Businesses, and the Community Since 2012

Magnify Electric Team

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magnify Electric , a family-owned and operated electrical contracting company, has been delivering reliable, high-quality electrical services across the Austin area since 2012. Known for their commitment to safety, professionalism, and community involvement, Magnify Electric offers both residential and commercial services that meet the highest industry standards—all while giving back to the community that has supported their journey.Comprehensive Electrical Services for Residential and Commercial ClientsWith a broad range of services tailored to meet the needs of homeowners and businesses alike, Magnify Electric has become a trusted partner for electrical solutions. Their residential services include service and repair, lighting installations, ceiling fan installation, EV charger power setup, whole-home surge protection, and smart home system installations. For commercial clients, Magnify Electric offers expertise in new construction, remodels, tenant finish-outs, LED lighting retrofits, and specialized installations for medical and dental facilities.“We prioritize both the quality of our work and the safety of our clients,” says Gary Lensing, Residential Electrician at Magnify Electric. “Our goal is to exceed expectations with every job, whether it’s a small repair or a major construction project.”More than just a service provider, Magnify Electric is a company with a mission to serve and give back. A core component of their business model is community involvement, demonstrated by their unique pledge to donate 10% of all profits to local non-profits. The company proudly supports organizations such as the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center, which works to prevent and respond to family violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.“We believe in magnifying what we’ve been given and using our resources to uplift those in need,” says La Chelle Dougherty, Office Manager and HR Director at Magnify Electric. “This mission of giving back drives our work and keeps us grounded in the purpose of serving others.”In addition to supporting HCWC, Magnify Electric partners with various organizations that empower individuals with disabilities, provide job training, and offer inclusive family support services. Their volunteer-based community projects address the physical and spiritual needs of the elderly, widows, single parents, veterans, and survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. A Values-Driven Company : Integrity, Respect, and ExcellenceMagnify Electric operates on a strong set of core values that shape both their internal culture and client relationships. Their mission revolves around the principles of respect, integrity, and continuous learning. These values, along with their commitment to punctuality and fun, foster a positive working environment for their team members while ensuring that clients receive distinctive, high-quality service every time.“We believe that everyone matters—from our team members to the customers we serve,” said Lensing. “Respect is given, not earned, and we apply that philosophy to every project we take on.”Magnify Electric also emphasizes professional growth, offering ongoing training and educational opportunities to ensure their electricians stay ahead of industry trends and safety standards.About Magnify ElectricFounded in 2012, Magnify Electric is a family-owned electrical contracting company dedicated to providing professional, safe, and high-quality services at reasonable prices. Specializing in both residential and commercial electrical work, Magnify Electric is proud to serve the Austin community while giving back 10% of its profits to local non-profits. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for community service, Magnify Electric is a trusted partner for all electrical needs.For more information on their services or to learn more about their community initiatives, visit Magnify Electric.

