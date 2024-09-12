Deepika Naharas of KongBasileConsulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deepika Naharas’ journey spans continents and industries and showcases a remarkable ascent to leadership. Deepika’s dedication and vision have defined her career after relocating from India to the U.S. in 1998 to pursue an MBA in Finance at Clark University, Massachusetts. Now, as the Director at KongBasileConsulting (KBC), a distinguished finance and accounting outsourcing firm based in San Francisco, CA, she brings her wealth of experience to the forefront of strategic financial consulting.

The Genesis of a Financial Maestro

Deepika’s story begins in India, with her eventual migration to the U.S. for higher education. Armed with an MBA in Finance, she was enchanted by the allure of San Francisco, a city she fell in love with during a vacation. She recalls, “San Francisco felt like home the moment I arrived. Its beauty and warmth immediately resonated with me.”

Despite moving without a job, her determination led her to a startup where she refined her expertise over seven years, managing finance, marketing, and human resources. Her career quickly accelerated as she took on senior roles across semiconductors, retail, automotive, and SaaS industries. With over 25 years of experience, Deepika has earned recognition as a leading figure in her field. She was featured in Marquis Who’s Who in America (2024) and ranked among the Top 10 Best Indian Women Leaders in the USA (2024) by Women Entrepreneur Review Magazine in India.

These accolades highlight Deepika’s profound influence in management, finance, and innovation. She has been a passionate advocate for gender equality and continues to empower women leaders across industries. Deepika’s commitment to breaking barriers is matched by her dedication to excellence and the advancement of the finance industry.

Illuminating Leadership at KongBasileConsulting

Deepika has been an integral leader at KongBasileConsulting for the past eight years. The firm, founded in 2013 by Stanley Kong and Carolyn Basile, has built a stellar reputation by partnering with tech startups from seed to pre-IPO stages. With a 100% remote workforce, KBC provides operational and financial support to numerous venture-backed technology companies.

As Director, Deepika manages a diverse portfolio of clients in life sciences, food, insurance, marketplaces, education, AI, and more. She oversees critical finance and accounting functions, leads teams, reviews deliverables like financial statements and operational processes, and offers strategic guidance in budgeting, forecasting, audits, and system implementation. She also contributes to KBC’s growth by spearheading knowledge-sharing initiatives, creating thought leadership content, and driving marketing efforts.

Deepika credits KBC’s unique work culture for the firm’s ongoing success. “Our leadership fosters respect at all levels, creating a flexible, performance-driven environment. Promotions are based on merit, not tenure or hours worked,” she explains. KBC’s transparent compensation model and competitive market rates are another distinctive aspect that sets the company apart.

A Passion for Finance

Deepika’s enthusiasm for finance is palpable. “Every industry needs a finance team, which creates inherent job security,” she says. “Finance isn’t just about numbers. It’s a strategic pillar that drives growth, ensures data-driven decision-making, and shapes a company’s future.”

Whether facilitating mergers and acquisitions, conducting audits, or ensuring tax compliance, Deepika believes finance is critical in problem-solving and enabling businesses to thrive.

Looking Ahead

Deepika’s extensive expertise and strategic insight make her a vital force in shaping the future of the startups she advises. Her journey exemplifies perseverance, adaptability, and passion. As KongBasileConsulting continues to excel and grow, Deepika remains committed to pushing boundaries and driving excellence.

Reflecting on her success, she attributes much of it to resilience, her hunger for continuous learning, and her empathetic management style, which has consistently motivated her teams to excel. “Behind every successful leader is a team,” she emphasizes. “Treating people right takes you to great heights.”

About KongBasileConsulting

Founded in 2013, KongBasileConsulting is a leading, high-touch finance and accounting outsourcing firm that serves tech startups from seed to pre-IPO. Drawing from their experience at PwC, eBay/PayPal/StubHub, and Airbnb, founders Stanley Kong and Carolyn Basile turned their vision into a finance and accounting firm, recognized for its client-centric focus and commitment to fostering employee development and promoting work-life balance.

For more information about Deepika Naharas, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/deepikanaharas and https://www.kongbasileconsulting.com

