September 12, 2024 Sen. Pia at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for Future Athletes' Dormitory: 'It Takes a Village to Raise an Athlete' Senator Pia S. Cayetano joined sports officials and national athletes at the groundbreaking ceremony of the future seven-storey Athletes' Dormitory at the Rizal Memorial Sports Coliseum on September 12, 2024. Senator Cayetano, a former national volleyball player and student-athlete, has been instrumental in funding this milestone infrastructure project. As Senior Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, she has been at the forefront of advocating for more support for Filipino athletes and sports development. The project, initially announced by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann earlier this year, is envisioned to provide both living quarters and training facilities for national athletes. The new building will be constructed on the site of the former Pencak Silat and Boxing gyms, adjacent to the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Center. The new structure will serve as living quarters for the athletes with the sixth and seventh floor housing training venues for Pencak Silat and Boxing, respectively. National athletes are currently housed in various spaces at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and the PhilSports Multi-Purpose Arena in Pasig. In her address, the Senator highlighted the importance of building an athletes' dorm at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex - a location that is steeped in sports history. She also recalled living in the South Tower during her stint as a former national volleyball athlete. "I really believe that athletes can be the symbol of perseverance and success for this country. Ito ay proyekto natin with the leadership of Philippine Sports Commission, your coaches, and my colleagues in the Senate who are supportive of this. We hope to continue to invest in sports for this country," Senator Pia said. She further emphasized the athletes' need for better support systems and facilities, including sports psychology and mental health programs, underscoring the importance of community support in developing athletes. "They always say it takes a village to raise a child. It also takes a village to raise an athlete. It really does," she stressed. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by officials from the PSC, including Chairman Bachmann, and Commissioners Olivia "Bong" Coo and Walter Francis Torres. Also present were "Long Jump Queen" Elma Muros, as well as national athletes of the Indoor Hockey Men's & Women's Teams, ?Softball Men's & Women's Teams, ?Baseball Men's Team, ?Weightlifting Men's & Women's Teams, and ?Sepak Takraw Men's & Women's Teams.

