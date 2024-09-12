President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Questions for Oral Reply in NCOP, 11 Sept

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 12 September 2024, brief the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Parliament, Cape Town, on various national developments including government’s response to incidents of extortion against businesses and individuals, and progress in the fight against unemployment and poverty.

In his response to NCOP Questions for Oral Reply, President Ramaphosa will also address progress in the delivery of infrastructure to communities and stakeholder concerns around the Second Presidential Health Compact.

The President will outline the principles and policy direction underlying the Government of National Unity.

President Ramaphosa will also address a question regarding employment equity.

Details of the engagement are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 12 September 2024

Time: 14:00

Venue: National Council of Provinces, Cape Town

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President - media@presidency.gov.za