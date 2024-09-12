Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo meets with eThekwini Municipality regarding water supply challenges, 13 Sept

Deputy Minister Seitlholo to meet with eThekwini Municipality regarding water supply challenges

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Sello Seithlolo will on Friday, September 13, 2024, conduct an oversight visit in eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality to assess and intervene in matters relating to water supply challenges.

Parts of the eThekwini Municipality have been facing ongoing water challenges, which are exacerbated by ageing infrastructure, rapid urbanisation, floods, theft, and vandalism of our water assets. These issues have been affecting water delivery services to communities as well as the travel sector.

The Deputy Minister will also meet with Umhlanga Tourism Association (UTA) on the same day to address matters of water and sanitation challenges, which particularly the tourism hub of Umhlanga.

Deputy Minister Seithlolo will engage with affected stakeholders to map a way forward to resolve these matters.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 13 September 2024

Time: 09:00 – 15:00

Venue: City Hall, Ethekwini Municipality

For media confirmations, contact Sinethemba Madolo on 063 501 0223/ MadoloS@dws.gov.za