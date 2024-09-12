Solomon Islands and Indonesia Forge New Pathways for Development Cooperation

The Solomon Islands Government has further strengthened its bilateral relations with the Republic of Indonesia, paving the way for new opportunities in development cooperation.

This follows a bilateral meeting between Hon. Rexon Ramofafia, Minister of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC), and Mr. Suharso Monoarfa, Minister of National Development Planning and Head of Bappenas of the Republic of Indonesia.

The meeting, which took place during the High-Level Forum on Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships 2024 in Bali, Indonesia on September 3, 2024 – marked a new chapter in the partnership between the two nations.

Also in attendance during the high-level meeting were Hon. Tozen Leokana, Minister for Education and Human Resource Development, and H.E. Salana Kalu Solomon Islands Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia.

The discussions centered on potential areas of cooperation, particularly within the framework of South-South and Triangular Cooperation (KSST). Key topics included climate change impacts, the blue economy, marine sector development, strategic foresight in policymaking, ethnography, education, human development, infrastructure and health.

Hon. Ramofafia expressed gratitude for Indonesia’s ongoing support, highlighting the positive impact of Indonesian scholarships for Solomon Islands students, the development of basic health infrastructure, and various training and capacity-building programs.

The Minister emphasized his interest in expanding this collaboration, seeking additional technical assistance from Indonesia to address these critical areas.

As a follow-up to this productive meeting, further discussions will be held with the Solomon Islands Embassy in Indonesia to identify medium-term cooperation needs over the next five years.

The focus will be on key sectors such as human resource development, infrastructure, blue economy, and addressing sea level rise. Both nations are committed to formalizing this partnership through the drafting of a Letter of Intent to guide future cooperation efforts.

MNPDC in a statement says, the bilateral meeting marks a crucial step in enhancing the partnership between Solomon Islands and Indonesia, reflecting a shared commitment to mutual growth and sustainable development.

“The Government of Solomon Islands looks forward to strengthening these ties and working closely with Indonesia to achieve common goals for the benefit of both nations.”

MNPDC Minister, Hon. Rexon Ramofafia speaking to Indonesia’s Minister of National Development Planning, Mr. Suharso Monoarfa during the bilateral meeting.

